Columbia, SC
The State

Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks sweep Bethune-Cookman in final tuneup before SEC play

By Michael Lananna,

5 days ago

In contrast to last year’s injury woes and stunning midweek losses, South Carolina’s 2023 non-conference slate has been relatively painless.

The No. 20 Gamecocks (16-1) wrapped up the non-league portion of their weekend scheduling Saturday with their fourth straight series win to open the season. With poor weather looming Sunday, the Gamecocks played a doubleheader against visiting Bethune-Cookman, defeating the Wildcats 8-5 in Game 1 and 10-3 in Game 2 on Saturday.

These are the kinds of games a Top 25 team is supposed to win — and the kind of games the Gamecocks struggled with at times during last year’s losing season.

Much like the team’s three previous weekend series, USC left little doubt against the Wildcats, putting up crooked numbers offensively all weekend — starting with Friday night’s 20-3 run-rule victory.

“I feel good about where we are,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “It’s all about 2023. ... That’s where our focus is, and that’s what we’ll continue to place the emphasis on. I feel good that we can hit. I feel good that we can pitch. I feel good that we can play defense. And obviously once you get in SEC play, it’s 30 games of a grind. But I feel good.”

USC’s bats stayed locked in on Saturday — and received some help with six combined errors from the Wildcats in two games.

In Game 1, freshman Ethan Petry and sophomore Carson Hornung combined to drive in five runs at the plate, with shortstop Braylen Wimmer adding a late solo home run with the game already out of reach. Starter Noah Hall pitched well enough to earn a win, though didn’t have his sharpest stuff, allowing three runs on five walks and six hits. Reliever James Hicks finished off the game behind Hall, much like he did last weekend in the final against Clemson.

The Gamecock bats came out of the gates even hotter in Game 2 against soft-tossing Wildcats left-hander Daniel Gaviria, whose 81 mph fastball didn’t fool USC hitters. Outfielder Caleb Denny hit a game-breaking grand slam in the second inning, ripping a deep drive over the right field-wall to give the Gamecocks a comfortable lead early on. The home run snapped a 4-for-30 slump for Denny dating back to the Clemson series.

“It felt really good,” Denny said. “I had a rough start in Game 1 ... and something kind of clicked. I’m not sure what it was, but I squared a few balls up.”

Right-hander Jack Mahoney took care of the rest. USC’s No. 3 starter delivered the best outing of the weekend, carving through the Bethune-Cookman lineup with his 94-95 mph fastball and power slider. Mahoney racked up nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits and no walks.

Now with a month of games under their belt, the Gamecocks will prepare to open SEC play next weekend when they travel to Georgia for a three-game set.

Next four USC baseball games

Tuesday: vs. Presbyterian, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Friday: at Georgia, 6 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Saturday: at Georgia, 2 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

Sunday: at Georgia, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

