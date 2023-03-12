Open in App
Johnson City, TN
Bucs clinch series with doubleheader sweep of Winthrop

By Nick Dugan,

5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a tale of two games for ETSU baseball on Saturday, as they grabbed a pair of wins over the Eagles in Thomas Stadium.

The Blue and Gold never had a doubt in Game 1, holding the visitors to just a pair of hits in an 11-0 victory.

ETSU scored six runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer from Garett Wallace, to build an early lead. They added two more in the fourth inning and a Noah Webb three-run longball in the fifth rounded out the scoring.

Wallace led the way with 3 RBI, while Tommy Barth finished Game 1 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Nick Iannantone chipped in three hits and scored a pair of runs, as well.

Austin Emener earned the win, throwing 5.2 innings of one-hit baseball.

Game 2 saw the Eagles take the early 3-0 lead on a fielder’s choice, followed by a two-run double from McKinley Erves.

ETSU’s Webb launched another home run to draw the Bucs back within 3-2 in the fourth inning.

The game remained that way until Wallace doubled down the right field line, driving in a pair of runs, and giving the Blue and Gold a 4-3 edge. Winthrop knotted the game, however, in the eighth inning on a Erves solo home run.

But, with the bases loaded in the ninth, Skyler Cannady scored on a passed ball to walk-off for a 5-4 victory.

Webb and Wallace each drove in a pair of RBI for the Bucs in Game 2. Colby Stuart picked up the win on the mound, hurling the final 3.0 innings and allowing just one earned run.

ETSU (8-7) picks up its sixth and seventh home victories on the season. The Bucs will host nationally-ranked Virginia Tech for a single game on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

