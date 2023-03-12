Massachusetts woman injured after crashing snowmobile in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA — A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after crashing her snowmobile into a tree in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. when Jessica St. Jean, 43 of Bellingham, accidentally departed the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path – also known as the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail during the winter – on a curve and struck a tree.

She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and received aid from fellow snowmobilers and members of her riding party until first responders arrived at the scene.

Once arrived, first responders from the Franconia Police Department, Franconia Fire Department, Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol, and a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, provided medical treatment at the scene and took St. Jean to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment.

Inexperience with operating a snowmobile is believed to be the main reason for the crash at this time.