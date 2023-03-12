Open in App
Franconia, NH
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Massachusetts woman injured after crashing snowmobile in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoQ3H_0lFs7lSi00

FRANCONIA — A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after crashing her snowmobile into a tree in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. when Jessica St. Jean, 43 of Bellingham, accidentally departed the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path – also known as the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail during the winter – on a curve and struck a tree.

She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and received aid from fellow snowmobilers and members of her riding party until first responders arrived at the scene.

Once arrived, first responders from the Franconia Police Department, Franconia Fire Department, Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol, and a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, provided medical treatment at the scene and took St. Jean to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment.

Inexperience with operating a snowmobile is believed to be the main reason for the crash at this time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
I-93 in NH Temporarily Shut Down, Slick Road Conditions Lead to 100+ Crashes
Londonderry, NH2 days ago
Police: New Bedford man arrested in connection with fight at Fairhaven Walmart
Fairhaven, MA1 day ago
Wrong-Way Crash on Morrissey Boulevard Leaves At Least One Person Hospitalized
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Killed, Man Injured in NH Crash
Milford, NH1 day ago
Police identify woman killed in head-on crash on Route 101 in Milford
Milford, NH1 day ago
Wrong way driver arrested for DUI in Rutland
Rutland, VT1 day ago
Littleton business destroyed by fire
Littleton, NH2 days ago
Passenger severely injured in suspected DUI crash last Friday
Laconia, NH1 day ago
Student stabbed at Brockton school; 16-year-old in custody
Brockton, MA11 hours ago
Police identify Pawtucket man killed in Mansfield crash
Mansfield, MA2 days ago
Letter carrier slashed with machete in Lowell, suspect arrested
Lowell, MA7 hours ago
First responders rush to rescue child trapped under fallen tree in Derry
Derry, NH2 days ago
Investigation underway after thieves allegedly steal vehicles from NH dealership, lead police on chase
Hampstead, NH3 days ago
Massachusetts State Police: Rhode Island man killed, another seriously injured in Bristol County highway crash
Mansfield, MA3 days ago
Groveland man returns $8,000 in cash he found on side of road
Groveland, MA23 hours ago
Grafton home being torn down after SUV crashes into it
Grafton, MA1 day ago
Nashua woman seriously injured in snowmobile accident
Nashua, NH5 days ago
New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow Friday
Wentworth, NH2 days ago
Man found dead at Middletown home remembered as a special person
Middletown, RI1 day ago
Gun found in New Hampshire man's carry-on at Logan Airport
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police investigating rollover crash in Malden
Malden, MA4 days ago
TWO FEET OF SNOW?!? This Map Shows Which Towns Hit the Jackpot
Boston, MA2 days ago
This Middlesex County town is buried under heavy snow
Littleton, MA2 days ago
Boston EMTs to protest at court hearing for woman accused of violently attacking paramedics
Boston, MA1 day ago
Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man accused of planting live pipe bombs under porch of New Hampshire home
Laconia, NH3 days ago
Gianna Torres of Nashua, New Hampshire Arrested For Class B Felony And Breach of Bail
Nashua, NH2 days ago
Massachusetts Police Department acknowledges good Samaritan who returns checkbook worth thousands
Groveland, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy