Florida man kills his mom, three others in murder-suicide: cops

By Jacob Geanous,

5 days ago

A man killed his mother and three others before taking his own life in Florida, police and a relative of the victims said.

The victims were found shot dead at a home in Miami Lakes Friday morning, and the killer was identified as the son of one of the victims, a source told Local 10 News .

Police have yet to publicly identify any of those involved the case.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to the home after they got a call from a relative asking them to check on the residents, spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Authorities entered the home through an unlocked window and found two men and three women that were dead from gunshot wounds , including one man who appeared to have shot himself, according to Zabaleta.

“You can only imagine for the family members that were here, that this is extremely tragic to be able to find five individuals that are in there lifeless,” Zabaleta said.

Rolando Aguilar told WPLG Local 10 that two of the people killed were his 54-year-old ex-wife Joanka Aguilar, and her 34-year-old son, Dhany Aguilar.

Aguilar said he was “heartbroken” after hearing the news. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

“I don’t know why he killed five people, four and himself,” one neighbor said.

