Elizabeth City, NC
WAVY News 10

22-year-old arrested on warrants for attempted murder, kidnapping in Elizabeth City

By Courtney Ingalls,

5 days ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A 22-year-old woman has been arrested Friday on warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping in Elizabeth City.

According to police, an Elizabeth City Police Department Taskforce Officer arrested 22-year-old Heaven Tyshae Griffin. Police say Griffin has an outstanding warrant against her for attempted first-degree murder in connection to an incident on Jan. 21.

Heaven Tyshae Griffin (Photo Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department)

Police say Griffin also has other outstanding warrants on file for second-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and a probation violation from an armed robbery that occurred in October 2022.

