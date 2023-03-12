Open in App
Winston-salem, NC
CBS 17

Nearly $1 million worth of drugs seized in NC bust

By Brayden Stamps,

5 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized nearly $1 million worth of drugs in a massive bust.

In Sept. 2022, investigators received information about a potential drug trafficking source supply located on the 1900 block of Althea Street in Winston-Salem. The FCDTF and Drug Enforcement Administration began to investigate shortly after.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle in Greensboro which led to the seizure of a large amount of U.S. currency. Detectives then applied for a search warrant for the potential drug source on the 1900 block of Althea Street.

As a result of the Winston-Salem search warrant and the traffic stop in Greensboro, Julio Miguel Roman was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin/opium and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

The following items were seized from the traffic stop and the search warrant:

  • $75,150 in U.S. Currency
  • 8.5 kilograms of cocaine
  • 171 grams of fentanyl pills
  • 10 pounds of marijuana
  • Two assault rifles and two handguns

Roman is being held at Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Investigators say that the street value of the seized drugs is $946,750.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County is encouraged to reach out to the FCDTF. Anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.

