NBA Draft Roundup: Zach Edey, Brandon Miller Impress En Route to Conference Championships

Saturday's slate of college basketball games featured a number of high-level draft prospects looking to raise their stock with the season winding down.

Here were some of the top NBA Draft prospect performances from Saturday’s contests:

Brandon Miller Miller has continued to shown poise typically beyond freshman-level play on Saturday. He shot 8-for-11 from the field to score 20 points, helping Alabama down Missouri, 72-61, to reach the SEC Tournament Championship game. Miller tacked on 12 points, four assists, and one steal and block apiece while shooting 50 percent overall from beyond the arc. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis Despite Indiana’s four-point loss to Penn State, senior Trayce Jackson-Davis capped off another strong performance as his Hoosier career winds down. He scored 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing seven assists, nabbing one steal and sending one block. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 20.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Edey, Purdue Potential second round flyer Zach Edey continued his dominate collegiate season on Saturday, pouring on 32 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and a steal in No. 5 Purdue’s 14-point win over Ohio State. Edey shot 12-for-25 from the field and an impressive 8-for-11 from the charity stripe to propel the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship. Next, Edey and Purdue will look to make waves in the NCAA tournament. © Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

