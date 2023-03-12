Open in App
SI Lifestyle

Supermodel Iman Gets Candid on Confidence: ‘Worth Is an Inside Job’

By Cara O’Bleness,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8wG8_0lFs0rY300

The mogul chatted with ‘InStyle’ about her views on self-worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIciJ_0lFs0rY300
Iman.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Iman may be an iconic supermodel, but she’s also a fountain of wisdom. The Somali-American multi-hyphenate recently spoke with InStyle about what she’s learned about self-worth and confidence throughout the years.

Iman, 67, stated that knowing your worth can make saying “no” to things that don’t serve you easier, a concept she learned from her mother.

“‘No’ to me was a complete sentence,” she told the publication. “If I knew it wasn’t right for me, it was a no.”

She says the concept of self-worth is one she has instilled in her own daughters, Zulekha and Alexandria, over the years.

“As a girl, if you don’t know your worth, (and I don’t mean monetary worth), what are you willing to walk away from? Regardless of whether it’s a husband, a boyfriend or a friend, what is it that you’re going to walk away from and say no to? You have to learn that,” Iman said. “Girls don’t learn that because we’re told from the beginning, ‘You have to be this to be this. You have to be pretty to be this. You have to be skinny to be this. You have to…’ It is always about the outside. Worth is an inside job.”

Earlier this year, the Iman Cosmetics CEO and founder opened up to British Vogue about her refreshing views on another hot topic: aging.

“I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older,” she told the outlet.

Read more from the interview here .

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL12 hours ago
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share a Kiss at Versace Fashion Show in L.A.: 'My Favorite Person'
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy