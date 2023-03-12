The Players Championship 2023: Tee times for the final round

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- It wasn't even 13 months ago that Scottie Scheffler was still searching for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

On Sunday, Scheffler will have a chance to pick up his sixth tour win since then -- and it would be another big one.

Scheffler, who is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will open the final round of the Players at TPC Sawgrass with a 2-stroke lead over Australia's Min Woo Lee . Tommy Fleetwood , Sungjae Im , Tom Hoge and Justin Rose are also within striking distance, along with a handful of lesser-known players. The winner will receive a record $4.5 million of the $25 million purse.

Here are the tee times for the final round:

All times ET.

7:40 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala

7:44 a.m. -- Sepp Straka , Adam Scott

7:53 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire . Aaron Baddeley

8:02 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner , Will Zalatoris

8:11 a.m. -- Justin Thomas , Tom Kim

8:20 a.m. -- Scott Stallings , Ben Martin

8:29 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen , Matthias Schwab

8:38 a.m. -- Eric Cole , Chesson Hadley

8:47 a.m. -- Alex Smalley , Jerry Kelly

8:56 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy , Stephan Jaeger

9:11 a.m. -- Shane Lowry , Keith Mitchell

9:20 a.m. -- Austin Smotherman , Brendon Todd

9:29 a.m. -- Sam Ryder , Sam Burns

9:38 a.m. -- Brian Harman , Xander Schauffele

9:47 a.m. -- Lucas Glover , Danny Willett

9:56 a.m. -- Nate Lashley , Will Gordon

10:05 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard , Gary Woodland

10:15 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith , Russell Henley

10:25 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok , Tyler Duncan

10:35 a.m. -- Cameron Young , Ryan Fox

10:50 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari , Davis Thompson

11:00 a.m. -- Tony Finau , Byeong Hun An

11:10 a.m. -- Brandon Wu , Wyndham Clark

11:20 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo , Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton , Max Homa

11:40 a.m. -- Ben Griffin , Si Woo Kim

11:50 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa , Adam Svensson

12:00 p.m. -- Jason Day , Viktor Hovland

12:10 p.m. -- Taylor Moore , Justin Suh

12:20 p.m. -- Dylan Wu , Adam Hadwin

12:35 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler , Patrick Cantlay

12:45 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy , Jordan Spieth

12:55 p.m. -- Taylor Montgomery , Justin Rose

1:05 p.m. -- David Lingmerth , Tom Hoge

1:15 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout , Sungjae Im

1:25 p.m. -- Aaron Rai , Chad Ramey

1:35 p.m. -- Cam Davis , Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler , Min Woo Lee