The Players Championship 2023: Tee times for the final round

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- It wasn't even 13 months ago that Scottie Scheffler was still searching for his first victory on the PGA Tour.
On Sunday, Scheffler will have a chance to pick up his sixth tour win since then -- and it would be another big one.
Scheffler, who is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will open the final round of the Players at TPC Sawgrass with a 2-stroke lead over Australia's Min Woo Lee . Tommy Fleetwood , Sungjae Im , Tom Hoge and Justin Rose are also within striking distance, along with a handful of lesser-known players. The winner will receive a record $4.5 million of the $25 million purse.
Here are the tee times for the final round:
All times ET.
7:40 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala
7:44 a.m. -- Sepp Straka , Adam Scott
7:53 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire . Aaron Baddeley
8:02 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner , Will Zalatoris
8:11 a.m. -- Justin Thomas , Tom Kim
8:20 a.m. -- Scott Stallings , Ben Martin
8:29 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen , Matthias Schwab
8:38 a.m. -- Eric Cole , Chesson Hadley
8:47 a.m. -- Alex Smalley , Jerry Kelly
8:56 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy , Stephan Jaeger
9:11 a.m. -- Shane Lowry , Keith Mitchell
9:20 a.m. -- Austin Smotherman , Brendon Todd
9:29 a.m. -- Sam Ryder , Sam Burns
9:38 a.m. -- Brian Harman , Xander Schauffele
9:47 a.m. -- Lucas Glover , Danny Willett
9:56 a.m. -- Nate Lashley , Will Gordon
10:05 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard , Gary Woodland
10:15 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith , Russell Henley
10:25 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok , Tyler Duncan
10:35 a.m. -- Cameron Young , Ryan Fox
10:50 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari , Davis Thompson
11:00 a.m. -- Tony Finau , Byeong Hun An
11:10 a.m. -- Brandon Wu , Wyndham Clark
11:20 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo , Hideki Matsuyama
11:30 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton , Max Homa
11:40 a.m. -- Ben Griffin , Si Woo Kim
11:50 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa , Adam Svensson
12:00 p.m. -- Jason Day , Viktor Hovland
12:10 p.m. -- Taylor Moore , Justin Suh
12:20 p.m. -- Dylan Wu , Adam Hadwin
12:35 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler , Patrick Cantlay
12:45 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy , Jordan Spieth
12:55 p.m. -- Taylor Montgomery , Justin Rose
1:05 p.m. -- David Lingmerth , Tom Hoge
1:15 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout , Sungjae Im
1:25 p.m. -- Aaron Rai , Chad Ramey
1:35 p.m. -- Cam Davis , Tommy Fleetwood
1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler , Min Woo Lee
