Open in App
ESPN

The Players Championship 2023: Tee times for the final round

By ESPN,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuCWD_0lFs0qfK00

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- It wasn't even 13 months ago that Scottie Scheffler was still searching for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

On Sunday, Scheffler will have a chance to pick up his sixth tour win since then -- and it would be another big one.

Scheffler, who is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will open the final round of the Players at TPC Sawgrass with a 2-stroke lead over Australia's Min Woo Lee . Tommy Fleetwood , Sungjae Im , Tom Hoge and Justin Rose are also within striking distance, along with a handful of lesser-known players. The winner will receive a record $4.5 million of the $25 million purse.

Here are the tee times for the final round:

All times ET.

7:40 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala

7:44 a.m. -- Sepp Straka , Adam Scott

7:53 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire . Aaron Baddeley

8:02 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner , Will Zalatoris

8:11 a.m. -- Justin Thomas , Tom Kim

8:20 a.m. -- Scott Stallings , Ben Martin

8:29 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen , Matthias Schwab

8:38 a.m. -- Eric Cole , Chesson Hadley

8:47 a.m. -- Alex Smalley , Jerry Kelly

8:56 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy , Stephan Jaeger

9:11 a.m. -- Shane Lowry , Keith Mitchell

9:20 a.m. -- Austin Smotherman , Brendon Todd

9:29 a.m. -- Sam Ryder , Sam Burns

9:38 a.m. -- Brian Harman , Xander Schauffele

9:47 a.m. -- Lucas Glover , Danny Willett

9:56 a.m. -- Nate Lashley , Will Gordon

10:05 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard , Gary Woodland

10:15 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith , Russell Henley

10:25 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok , Tyler Duncan

10:35 a.m. -- Cameron Young , Ryan Fox

10:50 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari , Davis Thompson

11:00 a.m. -- Tony Finau , Byeong Hun An

11:10 a.m. -- Brandon Wu , Wyndham Clark

11:20 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo , Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton , Max Homa

11:40 a.m. -- Ben Griffin , Si Woo Kim

11:50 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa , Adam Svensson

12:00 p.m. -- Jason Day , Viktor Hovland

12:10 p.m. -- Taylor Moore , Justin Suh

12:20 p.m. -- Dylan Wu , Adam Hadwin

12:35 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler , Patrick Cantlay

12:45 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy , Jordan Spieth

12:55 p.m. -- Taylor Montgomery , Justin Rose

1:05 p.m. -- David Lingmerth , Tom Hoge

1:15 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout , Sungjae Im

1:25 p.m. -- Aaron Rai , Chad Ramey

1:35 p.m. -- Cam Davis , Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler , Min Woo Lee

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Rick Pitino sends clear message to Barack Obama
New Rochelle, NY6 hours ago
Delaware star Jameer Nelson Jr. enters transfer portal
Newark, DE2 days ago
Kelsey Plum questions Raiders coach after Darren Waller trade
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Brandon Miller held scoreless in Alabama's first-round win
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
No. 15 Princeton shocks No. 2 Arizona in NCAA tournament
Tempe, AZ1 hour ago
What is a paladin? Furman March Madness upset raises question
Greenville, SC3 hours ago
Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli needs Tommy John surgery
Washington, DC10 hours ago
Kings' Trey Lyles suspended; Bucks' Brook Lopez fined for fight
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
No. 13 Furman deals No. 4 Virginia another early NCAA tourney exit
Orlando, FL3 hours ago
Biden flight delays San Diego State's March Madness trip
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy