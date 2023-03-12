Open in App
Stanford, CA
See more from this location?
Reason.com

Stanford President and Stanford Law School Dean Apologize to Judge Kyle Duncan

By Eugene Volokh,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8ylN_0lFs0mNe00

From today's letter (posted by Ed Whelan [National Review Online]):

Dear Judge Duncan,

We write to apologize for the disruption of your recent speech at Stanford Law School. As has already been communicated to our community, what happened was inconsistent with our policies on free speech, and we are very sorry about the experience you had while visiting our campus.

We are very clear with our students that, given our commitment to free expression, if there are speakers they disagree with, they are welcome to exercise their right to protest but not to disrupt the proceedings. Our disruption policy states that students are not allowed to "prevent the effective carrying out" of a "public event" whether by heckling or other forms of interruption.

In addition, staff members who should have enforced university policies failed to do so, and instead intervened in inappropriate ways that are not aligned with the university's commitment to free speech.

We are taking steps to ensure that something like this does not happen again. Freedom of speech is a bedrock principle for the law school, the university, and a democratic society, and we can and must do better to ensure that it continues even in polarized times.

With our sincerest apologies again,

Marc Tessier-Lavigne, Ph.D.[,] President and Bing Presidential Professor

Jenny Martinez[,] Richard E. Lang Professor of Law & Dean of Stanford Law School

Whelan also quotes a response by Judge Duncan:

I appreciate receiving Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne's and Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez's written apology for the disruption of my speech at the law school. I am pleased to accept their apology.

I particularly appreciate the apology's important acknowledgment that "staff members who should have enforced university policies failed to do so, and instead intervened in inappropriate ways that are not aligned with the university's commitment to free speech." Particularly given the depth of the invective directed towards me by the protestors, the administrators' behavior was completely at odds with the law school's mission of training future members of the bench and bar.

I hope a similar apology is tendered to the persons in the Stanford law school community most harmed by the mob action: the members of the Federalist Society who graciously invited me to campus. Such an apology would also be a useful step towards restoring the law school's broader commitment to the many, many students at Stanford who, while not members of the Federalist Society, nonetheless welcome robust debate on campus.

Finally, the apology promises to take steps to make sure this kind of disruption does not occur again. Given the disturbing nature of what happened, clearly concrete and comprehensive steps are necessary. I look forward to learning what measures Stanford plans to take to restore a culture of intellectual freedom.

For more on the underlying situation, see the reporting by David Lat (Original Jurisdiction).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Stanford, CA newsLocal Stanford, CA
The Stanford Disruption: Who Should be Apologizing to Whom?
Stanford, CA11 hours ago
Dean Martinez's Letter to Stanford Law School Alumni
Stanford, CA3 days ago
Federal Judge Heckled at Stanford Law School Speech on Free Speech and Transgender Rights
Stanford, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
David Lat on the Stanford Law School Disruption of Speech by Fifth Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan
Stanford, CA6 days ago
I Worked in Admissions at Stanford and My Daughter Is a Barista
Palo Alto, CA5 days ago
Stanford employee arrested after allegedly lying about being raped twice on campus
Palo Alto, CA1 day ago
San Francisco Faces Backlash Over Reparations Support: 'Political Ploy'
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
This 18-Year-Old College Journalist Could Bring Down Stanford University’s President
Stanford, CA7 days ago
San Jose officials lambasted for honoring mayor’s opponent
San Jose, CA5 days ago
Chinatown Braces for a Potential Wave of Lawsuits Targeting Small Businesses
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Anti-trans encounter in San Francisco caught on camera
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Santa Clara residents blast homeless housing plan
Santa Clara, CA6 days ago
UC Berkeley custodian charged with fatal stabbing in Oakland
Oakland, CA6 days ago
No active threat at Saratoga's West Valley College after report of armed intruder, authorities say
Saratoga, CA3 days ago
Closing Drug Markets Citywide
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Noose found hanging outside Kaiser Permanente office
Gilroy, CA8 days ago
6 bodies, 154 remains found at suspended crematorium's Hayward warehouse: Sheriff
Hayward, CA5 days ago
Man crushed to death stealing catalytic converter in Oakland
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Silicon Valley bites the hand that feeds it in SVB bank run
Santa Clara, CA6 days ago
Partially-paralyzed man at Oakland care facility shot dead in room
Oakland, CA3 days ago
1 killed in shooting at Oakland care facility: police
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $2 Million Each Sold in Oakland and San Jose
San Jose, CA6 days ago
Los Gatos 'Cool Mom' Shannon O'Connor Allegedly Beaten Up By Cellmates
Los Gatos, CA9 days ago
Community vigil for 17-year-old dancer
Pittsburg, CA4 days ago
Teen rescued from alleged human trafficker in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA2 days ago
Hotel Mac space leased to Richmond restauranteurs
Richmond, CA6 days ago
Body taken out of Lake Merritt BART Station: video
San Francisco, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy