Columbus, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos of Ohio State's loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

By Phil Harrison,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0c30_0lFs0lUv00

Ohio State basketball’s run in the Big Ten Tournament is over.

The Buckeyes were playing their fourth game in four days and had already disposed of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan State, but trying to take down the Big Ten’s best team was a bit too much to ask on Ohio State’s fourth straight game in as many days, with Purdue pulling away for an 80-66 win.

For many Ohio State fans, the run in the Big Ten Tournament provided a little salve to the wounds of a disappointing season. It also provided hope for next season when the youth that has grown up a little will be infused with another high-caliber recruiting class.

But back to the game against Purdue. OSU did make a game of it after falling behind several times and had some bright spots, and our USA TODAY Sports photographers were there to capture it all.

Here are some of the best high-resolution photos of Ohio State losing to Purdue on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjGt3_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAKYy_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242kXA_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsL2R_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP6DF_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMwoU_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luclh_0lFs0lUv00
Mar 11, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) shoots over Purdue…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbcLi_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NA0U_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216cPN_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwQz8_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbOzw_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzRKC_0lFs0lUv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fD3in_0lFs0lUv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaEL3_0lFs0lUv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTqbi_0lFs0lUv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7twj_0lFs0lUv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FouQC_0lFs0lUv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0BEe_0lFs0lUv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWcYk_0lFs0lUv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkJR0_0lFs0lUv00

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

