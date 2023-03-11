Photos of Ohio State's loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Ohio State basketball’s run in the Big Ten Tournament is over.

The Buckeyes were playing their fourth game in four days and had already disposed of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan State, but trying to take down the Big Ten’s best team was a bit too much to ask on Ohio State’s fourth straight game in as many days, with Purdue pulling away for an 80-66 win.

For many Ohio State fans, the run in the Big Ten Tournament provided a little salve to the wounds of a disappointing season. It also provided hope for next season when the youth that has grown up a little will be infused with another high-caliber recruiting class.

But back to the game against Purdue. OSU did make a game of it after falling behind several times and had some bright spots, and our USA TODAY Sports photographers were there to capture it all.

Here are some of the best high-resolution photos of Ohio State losing to Purdue on Saturday.

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinals Purdue vs. Ohio State

Mar 11, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) shoots over Purdue…

