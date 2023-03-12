Open in App
West Virginia State
West Virginia bill limits trans youth healthcare

By Jack Baudoin,

5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTVO) — West Virginia’s Republican super majority Senate has followed a growing national trend of Republican opposition to healthcare for transgender youth.

Lawmakers passed a bill to ban certain treatments and therapies. They approved an exception, however, that would allow medical interventions when the transgender youth is considered at risk of self-harm or suicide.

The bill faces steep opposition in the state House, which passed a proposed ban with no exemptions for mental health.

