West Virginia bill limits trans youth healthcare

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTVO) — West Virginia’s Republican super majority Senate has followed a growing national trend of Republican opposition to healthcare for transgender youth.
Lawmakers passed a bill to ban certain treatments and therapies. They approved an exception, however, that would allow medical interventions when the transgender youth is considered at risk of self-harm or suicide.
The bill faces steep opposition in the state House, which passed a proposed ban with no exemptions for mental health. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
