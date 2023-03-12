Open in App
Thousand Oaks, CA
See more from this location?
ESPN 690

Man arrested in connection to killing bank teller during robbery in California in 1997

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzTAX_0lFryr1900

Officials on Friday announced that they arrested a man in the deadly stabbing of a woman in Thousand Oaks, California.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the man responsible for the robbery of Western Financial Bank that left a bank teller, Monica Leech, 39, dead in 1997.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Ray James, 55, according to the sheriff’s office .

James was arrested following a joint investigation with the sheriff’s office, the Ventura County District Attorney Investigations bureau, and the FBI, according to KABC .

Leech was shot in the back of her head during a robbery on April 28, 1997, according to KTLA .

Two men wearing construction worker gear entered the bank and held it up, the news outlet reported. Leech was handcuffed by one of the men before the shooting. She died at the scene from her injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene in a 1994 Ford Explorer, according to KABC . The car crashed and the two men ran from the area.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspects had around $9,000 in their possession following the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Times .

The case went cold but investigators were able to use DNA that was collected in evidence from the scene to establish DNA profiles. Investigators were still unable to identify either of the suspects, KTLA reported. The FBI offered a $30,000 reward for information in 2021.

It is unclear what role James played in the deadly robbery and no information about the other suspect has been released, KTLA reported.

A news conference is expected to be held on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. PDT, the sheriff’s office said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Caught on video: Man rescued from raging river
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Lamborghini caught speeding 152 mph on California highway, CHP says. Driver to fight charges
Santa Ynez, CA4 days ago
CHP Struck by Vehicle in East Los Angeles Traffic Collision
East Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
On the Lam for Nearly Three Years, a SoCal Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder Is Behind Bars at the Mendocino County Jail
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
High-Speed Pursuit Spans Multiple Counties, Female Suspects in Custody
Buena Park, CA2 days ago
Suspect found dead following two-day siege ID'd by authorities
Valinda, CA3 days ago
Officer involved shooting during DUI stop in Oxnard on March 12
Oxnard, CA3 days ago
Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with deputies that lasted more than 48 hours at Valinda home
Valinda, CA4 days ago
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Ventura County
Oxnard, CA3 days ago
Baldwin Park police bust department store theft ring
Baldwin Park, CA4 days ago
Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Two critically injured in confrontation between groups in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Man wanted in series of armored vehicle robberies arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga, CA7 days ago
1 Male, 1 Female Shot in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Police investigating shooting at South Bay Galleria mall
Redondo Beach, CA5 days ago
Emergency Alert Sent to Phones in LA is Canceled Immediately. Here's What Happened
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Man who was struck by LAPD rubber bullet during 2020 protest awarded $375,000
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Three charged after drug bust that allegedly found 1 million fentanyl pills in El Monte car
El Monte, CA6 days ago
4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Meth, fentanyl, guns found in Stevenson Ranch home
Stevenson Ranch, CA6 days ago
Authorities ID man killed in freeway crash
Rosemead, CA6 days ago
New video shows fatal hit-and-run in Carson as $100K reward announced for info on driver
Carson, CA6 days ago
Prosecutors say an Oxnard woman who pretended to be a judge is now on the wrong side of the gavel
Oxnard, CA7 days ago
Suspect photos in 3 attempted murder cases released; Los Angeles Police Department urges victims to come forward
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught after Car Chase
El Monte, CA7 days ago
Jealous Boyfriend Busted
Piru, CA8 days ago
After Santa Ynez Student is Sedated and Arrested, Superintendent Cautions Against ‘Speculation’ and ‘Accusations’
Santa Ynez, CA8 days ago
Student dies in accident during physical education class in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy