Columbus, OH
The Comeback

Kyle McCord gets honest about replacing CJ Stroud

By Kevin Harrish,

5 days ago
Last season, Kyle McCord was the backup quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes behind Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud. But as he competes with Devin Brown for the starting quarterback job this season, he knows he’ll have to step up as a leader – and it sounds like he’s ready.

During an interview this week, Kyle McCord said it’s a “natural transition” to becoming more of a leader on the team after the departure of C.J. Stroud.

“I think honestly it was more-so a natural transition,” McCord said according to On3. “When CJ’s here, you don’t want to step on his toes or anything like that, because he was obviously the clear, defined leader of the team. He was the voice of the team. But now that he’s gone, I think naturally the opportunity is to step up and speak, things like that came. So it was good.

“Definitely something I was trying to be a little conscience of early on in the winter, and then over time just became a second nature.”

McCord still has to earn the starting spot on the field. But if he does that, it sounds like he’s ready to lead the team in the locker room.

