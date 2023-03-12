Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Funny photo of Rick Carlisle posing with famous rapper goes viral

By Darryn Albert,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PraDZ_0lFrv9sp00

Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Carlisle’s street cred is getting a big-time boost this week.

The Indiana Pacers head coach posed for a picture with legendary rapper 50 Cent after Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets. The “In Da Club” rapper was in attendance for the OT affair (which the Pacers won 134-125).

Indiana’s official team Twitter page shared a hilarious photo of Carlisle throwing up a peace sign while posing with 50 Cent. Take a look.

One of those who got a real kick out of the photo was Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. “somebody said get Rick or die tryin,” Haliburton joked.

For 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, it is hard to tell where his loyalties lie. He lives in Houston these days and actually recently partnered with the Rockets to endorse his premium wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits, LLC. But 50 made the journey to Indiana for Thursday’s contest, wore a Pacers hat, and even gave the team a nice pep talk beforehand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Indiana Pacers (@pacers)

As for Carlisle, he actually has far more in common with 50 Cent than you might think. They are both natives of New York, and Carlisle is surprisingly decent in the music department himself .

The post Funny photo of Rick Carlisle posing with famous rapper goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

