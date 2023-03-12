Open in App
Thousand Oaks, CA
See more from this location?
WGAU

Man arrested in connection to killing bank teller during robbery in California in 1997

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218fv8_0lFrv77N00

Officials on Friday announced that they arrested a man in the deadly stabbing of a woman in Thousand Oaks, California.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the man responsible for the robbery of Western Financial Bank that left a bank teller, Monica Leech, 39, dead in 1997.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Ray James, 55, according to the sheriff’s office .

James was arrested following a joint investigation with the sheriff’s office, the Ventura County District Attorney Investigations bureau, and the FBI, according to KABC .

Leech was shot in the back of her head during a robbery on April 28, 1997, according to KTLA .

Two men wearing construction worker gear entered the bank and held it up, the news outlet reported. Leech was handcuffed by one of the men before the shooting. She died at the scene from her injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene in a 1994 Ford Explorer, according to KABC . The car crashed and the two men ran from the area.

The sheriff’s office said that the suspects had around $9,000 in their possession following the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Times .

The case went cold but investigators were able to use DNA that was collected in evidence from the scene to establish DNA profiles. Investigators were still unable to identify either of the suspects, KTLA reported. The FBI offered a $30,000 reward for information in 2021.

It is unclear what role James played in the deadly robbery and no information about the other suspect has been released, KTLA reported.

A news conference is expected to be held on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. PDT, the sheriff’s office said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Clerks at Ventura County shops cited, allegedly sold alcohol to minors
Camarillo, CA2 days ago
California standoff between Los Angeles County deputies and shooting suspect ends after more than 2 days
Valinda, CA3 days ago
Caught on video: Man rescued from raging river
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
On the Lam for Nearly Three Years, a SoCal Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder Is Behind Bars at the Mendocino County Jail
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
High-Speed Pursuit Spans Multiple Counties, Female Suspects in Custody
Buena Park, CA2 days ago
7-Year-Old Ejected In 5 Freeway Crash After Sharing Seatbelt, Father Arrested
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with deputies that lasted more than 48 hours at Valinda home
Valinda, CA4 days ago
Azusa Detectives Investigate Shooting of 3 Homeless Victims
Azusa, CA4 days ago
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Ventura County
Oxnard, CA3 days ago
Officer Involved Shooting In Oxnard
Oxnard, CA4 days ago
3 wounded following shooting in Azusa; shooter at large
Azusa, CA4 days ago
Baldwin Park police bust department store theft ring
Baldwin Park, CA4 days ago
Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Two critically injured in confrontation between groups in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Lamborghini caught speeding 152 mph on California highway, CHP says. Driver to fight charges
Santa Ynez, CA4 days ago
1 Male, 1 Female Shot in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Child Ejected From Vehicle After 5 Freeway Crash
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Man who was struck by LAPD rubber bullet during 2020 protest awarded $375,000
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Surfer dies off UCSB campus and Goleta Beach following cardiac arrest
Goleta, CA3 days ago
Arrest made in nearly 25-year-old murder case in Ventura County
Thousand Oaks, CA6 days ago
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds ahead of Tuesday rain
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Jealous Boyfriend Busted
Piru, CA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy