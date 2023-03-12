‘Big smile right now’: Woman wins $120,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket at Greensboro store

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not long after moving to North Carolina, Violet Harrison of McLeansville won a $120,000 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I tried to stay calm…on the inside, I was doing cartwheels,” Harrison said.

Harrison said she moved to the Greensboro area about eight months ago.

“I guess I will stay in North Carolina now,” she said.

Harrison bought her winning $1 Quick Pick ticket from the 7-Eleven on Burlington Road in Greensboro.

She matched all five white balls in Tuesday’s drawing to win the jackpot. She became the third Cash 5 jackpot winner in the last week.

“I’ve always imagined what it might be like to win,” she said. “I’ve got a big smile right now that’s for sure.”

Harrison arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $85,500.

“This is definitely a blessing in more ways than one,” Harrison said.

She said she will use the winnings to pay some bills, make some donations and put the rest in savings.

