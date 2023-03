(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) raised $26,000 (and counting) for Special Olympics during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 11.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said more than 100 plungers, including Sheriff David Lucero, got “Freezin for a Reason,” to help raise funds. This is the 7th annual plunge.

“This is a fabulous opportunity to get involved with law enforcement, with first responders… And it’s really not that bad. You’re only cold for about 90 seconds,” said Dawn Ballas, a captain at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Even if they didn’t get to plunge, people can still donate to the cause a the Pueblo Polar Plunge 2023 website .

“Brr…ave,” participants, sponsors, and volunteers were thanked for another successful plunge despite, “cloudy, cold, breezy and rainy,” conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.