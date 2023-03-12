Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
A Mother's Cry is helping mothers who have lost children due to gun violence

By Ashlyn Wright,

5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an unbearable pain for mothers after losing a child due to gun violence. However, a local group is making sure no mother must go through the grieving process alone.

The Ross Foundation created A Mother’s Cry, which is a support program to assist mothers that have lost a child to violence. The group provides a safe place to share experiences, offer encouragement and support other mothers in the community.

The Ross Foundation is a non-profit organization in Indianapolis focused on improving the city’s Far East side through youth programming, economic development and community engagement.

“It’s really sad, and it’s getting worse,” Regina Steele, who lost her 22-year-old son nearly 14 years ago, said. “All I can do is keep telling everybody to keep praying, but we’ve got to stick together.”

Whatever is shared within the group remains confidential. The foundation says to expect advice, freedom of speech, time and respect when attending the support group.

Steele told WRTV ultimately, she doesn't want mothers to have to suffer in silence and hopes this group will continue to bring peace

The support group meets every third Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. Meetings are held at 8901 E. 42 nd St. Other events may be scheduled outside of the support group meetings.

For more information visit A Mother’s Cry website or Facebook page .

