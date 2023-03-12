Briggs: Toledo women's basketball team leaves nothing to chance in championship coronation

CLEVELAND — Cut short the suspense.

The Toledo women’s basketball team is going dancing.

In a Mid-American Conference tournament showdown delivered straight from hoops heaven — a championship rubber match between powerhouse rivals Toledo and Bowling Green — the Rockets could have placed their NCAA tournament fate in the volatile hands of the selection committee.

Instead, they left nothing to chance, turning the Battle of I-75 into a bid-clinching joy ride in their 73-58 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“We knew we weren't going to leave it up to the committee this year,” guard Sophia Wiard said. “We knew we needed to take it.”

And so they did.

Toledo could not have been more dialed in.

Starting with Sammi Mikonowicz splashing in a 3 in the opening seconds, the Rockets scored on their first five possessions to dash out to a 12-0 lead, and kept coming.

Next thing you knew, while a proud Falcons team battled back within five points early in the third quarter, the day had yielded to a coronation.

When it was over, a scene worth a million words filled the court — the players dancing in a storm of rainbow confetti — and sounds of joy filled the air, the roars of Toledo’s adoring supporters mixing with Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration.”

“This is a childhood dream come true,” said Mikonowicz, the invaluable former walk-on from Rossford High School.

Good for her and her teammates.

Good for Tricia Cullop.

Good for Toledo.

I hate to say a team deserves something, because nothing in life is given.

But, be honest: These Rockets — bound for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017 — deserved this validation.

A year ago, they won 29 games, only to have their hearts shattered in Cleveland, then crushed by the whims of the selection committee.

This year, Toledo (28-4) returned almost everyone and did near everything possible to assemble a resume worthy of an at-large bid to the tourney.

Was a repeat ending in the works?

The thought was almost too much for Cullop to bear. She wanted this moment for her team so badly that she hardly slept Friday night, knowing exactly what was at stake Saturday.

If the Rockets lost — and failed to secure the automatic bid granted to the winner of the MAC tournament — there was a very real chance they would end up on the wrong side of the bubble.

It didn’t matter that UT was ranked 30th in the RPI and 35th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It was 69th in the half-baked NET rankings — which last year replaced the RPI as the leading metric used by the selection committee — and, because of that, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme told The Blade the Rockets “better win Saturday.”

“I got to tell you last night, I almost couldn't sleep,” Cullop said. “I'm staring down an RPI around 30 and a NET ranking that keeps going down every time we win in the tournament, and I’m not making sense of it.

“Teams that are losing in the tournament, their NET is going up. Teams that are winning, their NET is going down. ... It was scary going through the last four games of conference play up until now. It's almost like you're holding your breath, like, ‘Please happen, please happen.’”

Of course, she didn’t share this angst with her team, nor did she address what was on the line Saturday.

“We didn't talk about that,” Cullop said. “That's too much pressure.”

But, just the same, everyone knew the deal.

And it showed.

In an effort as urgent as it was inspired, a Toledo team for history enjoyed contributions from all corners.

There was sophomore post Jessica Cook (16 points, seven rebounds) having the day of her life; and league player of the year Quinesha Lockett (17 points, six assists) making one big play after another; and Mikonowicz (eight points, 16 rebounds) making all the little plays that win games; and everyone playing in-your-face D.

Bowling Green’s 58 points were its second fewest of the season.

“Our players just didn't want to be denied,” Cullop said.

And now no one can.

Cut short the suspense.

The Rockets are going dancing.