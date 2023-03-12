Open in App
Maricopa, AZ
It’s time for Little Leaguers across Maricopa to play ball

By Lee Shappell,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkFHL_0lFrn3jR00

What is it about the smell of fresh-cut grass, the good feeling of a warm afternoon and the pop of a thrown baseball into a glove?

It’s intoxicating, it’s romantic, and it grips so many of us from the time we’re about 4 until we’re 94.

Baseball. America’s pastime. It’s a little kid’s dream of one day being a big leaguer, maybe even for the home-state Arizona Diamondbacks.

Did you or anyone you know ever sleep in uniform the night before a Little League opening game?

Last weekend, the city’s Little League made hundreds of kids feel like big leaguers for a day with opening-day festivities at Copper Sky Park.

There was the parade of teams, with players in full uniform, a mass of color, before the pledge of allegiance and national anthem.

Mayor Nancy Smith threw out the first pitch for softball and new Police Chief Mark Goodman made the initial toss for baseball.

The mayor joked at the City Council meeting a couple of days later that at least hers made it across the plate without first taking a bounce. The chief took it good naturedly – but the mayor better take care to not park in a no-parking zone.

And then it was time. Finally. Kids ages 4-16 in seven divisions of Little League baseball and six divisions of softball began their seasons.

Little League is an institution. It’s part of our fabric. It fosters dreams and fun and hope and goodwill, and teaches values, at least to the kids. Some of the parents, that’s another story.

And, who knows? Maybe one day we will be watching some kid whose uniform pants didn’t fit quite right last Saturday playing on TV for the Diamondbacks.

Play ball!

A gallery of scenes at Maricopa Little League Opening Day 2023, courtesy of Carl Hussey of Maricopa Little League.

Maricopa Little League Opening Day 2023 1 of 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWgeL_0lFrn3jR00
Maricopa Little League Opening Day 2023 at Copper Sky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTqCi_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrjrs_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5S0n_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2Yq7_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkOib_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35P0rD_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUhjb_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6prc_0lFrn3jR00
Maricopa Mayor Nancy Smith addresses the opening-day crowd.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzLkg_0lFrn3jR00
New Police Chief Mark Goodman (left) and Mayor Nancy Smith prepare to throw out the opening piutches for baseball and softball, respectively, at Maricopa Little League Opening Day ceremonies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pkjO_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfs4H_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKTrr_0lFrn3jR00
Maricopa Little League Opening Day 2023 at Copper Sky Park. Photos courtesy of Carl Hussey/Maricopa Little League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRhZP_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsVgb_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7QJF_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dj1ah_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRHvt_0lFrn3jR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7IId_0lFrn3jR00

