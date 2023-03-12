Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Andrew Wiggins On Saturday

Steve Kerr spoke about Andrew Wiggins before the Golden State Warriors host the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Before the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media and spoke about Andrew Wiggins ( video via Anthony Slater of The Athletic ).

The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the last ten games due to personal reasons and has been ruled out for Saturday's game

Slater: "A week or so ago, the expectation still was that Andrew would return at some point this season. Does that remain the expectation that he'll be back?"

Kerr: "I think that's the hope, but really there's nothing to report on, so we're giving him his space as we've talked about as he deals with something that's way more important than the game. If he's able to come back, then that would be great, and if not, then that's the case. Whatever happens, we handle it accordingly."

Before his absence, the former Kansas star had been in the middle of a productive season.

He is currently averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 37 games.

In addition, Wiggins is shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

The Warriors come into the night with a 34-33 record in 67 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Warriors have gone 27-7 in 34 games hosted at the Chase Center.