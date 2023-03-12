Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Bruins beat Red Wings 3-2, set record for fastest to 50 wins

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELzem_0lFrjPxm00

BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, giving the Bruins their 50th win of the season and making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history.

The Bruins needed only 64 games to reach 50 wins, beating the record of 66 set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. The Bruins could become the first team this season to clinch a playoff berth, depending on other games later Saturday.

Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron scored 88 seconds apart to help Boston rally from a two-goal deficit, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots. The Bruins have won 11 of their last 12.

Magnus Hellberg made 35 saves for Detroit, which has lost seven of eight. Andrew Copp scored a short-handed goal in the second minute of the first period, and Alex Chiasson also scored.

PENGUINS 5, FLYERS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal and Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia.

Jason Zucker, Rickard Rakell, Jake Guentzel and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Penguins, who have won six of their last eight games. Casey DeSmith stopped 31 shots.

Kieffer Bellows scored his second of the season for the Flyers, who lost their third straight. Philadelphia has lost 11 of its last 13 games overall. Carter Hart made 27 saves.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Robertson's 39th goal helps Stars roll Kraken 5-2
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Kreider scores twice in 3rd as Rangers ice Penguins 4-2
Pittsburgh, PA57 minutes ago
Sabres preach patience to a young squad in playoff race
Buffalo, NY7 hours ago
Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman has shoulder surgery
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Kings beat Nets, clinch first winning season since 2005-06
Brooklyn, NY57 minutes ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Threatens To Move Back To Washington D.C. After Morning Show Blowup
Washington, DC11 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH15 hours ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Coyotes sign Shane Doan's son to entry-level contract
Tempe, AZ1 hour ago
Raptors win sixth straight at home, beat Thunder 128-111
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
Digging a little deeper in Sun City
Sun City, AZ5 hours ago
Bulls' Ball to have cartilage transplant in ailing left knee
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic signs $68 million, 4-year extension
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy