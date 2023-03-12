Open in App
Rocky Mount, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Teacher charged with sexual activity, indecent liberties with students, Rocky Mount police say

By Chloe Rafferty,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20whnr_0lFrhiiH00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount high school teacher was arrested after he was accused of sexual activity and indecent liberties with two students, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Officers said they are investigating allegations of inappropriate contact between 28-year-old Marquis Johnson, of Wilson, and two 17-year-old students at Rocky Mount High School.

They said Johnson has been a teacher there for two years.

Investigators said they were working closely with the high school and the District Attorney’s Office to resolve the matter swiftly.

Johnson is charged with:

  • 2 counts of sexual activity with a student
  • 2 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student

He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and placed in Nash County Jail.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wilson, NC newsLocal Wilson, NC
New facility sure to be a home run for children with disabilities
Wilson, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greenville man charged with possession of stolen firearm
Greenville, NC7 hours ago
Two arrested, one suspect at large in teen’s shooting death in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in robbery, shooting
Bethel, NC1 hour ago
Washington police investigating after teen shot on Wednesday
Washington, NC1 day ago
Rocky Mout police: Teen dies in Monday night shooting
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Fort Bragg soldier removed from JetBlue flight at RDU used foul language, chased others around terminal, arrest warrant states
Fort Bragg, NC1 day ago
When you need to stop for a school bus in NC… and what could happen if you don’t
Fayetteville, NC4 hours ago
Non-profit delivers 800th bed to child in need
Rocky Mount, NC3 hours ago
More than a GED: Program offers extra training, credentials for students
Washington, NC9 hours ago
NC woman says noise from Perdue plant ‘too loud’ to start equestrian training facility
Cofield, NC2 days ago
Market Day event at Oakwood School teaches students to lead businesses
Greenville, NC5 hours ago
Work on Dickinson Avenue remains on schedule
Greenville, NC2 days ago
ECU’s Career Fair features schools from all over US in Greenville
Greenville, NC1 day ago
MrBeast shows Greenville Girl Scouts some major love with one box of cookies
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Native Fine Diner making the old fashion style popular again
Greenville, NC1 day ago
People & Places: LookAtDatDer BBQ House & Catering
Greenville, NC3 hours ago
Reporter’s Notebook: Get to know WNCT Morning Edition anchor Alayna Verduyn
Greenville, NC13 hours ago
Calypso mayor passes away at age 66
Calypso, NC1 day ago
Martin County native bringing high-speed, affordable broadband tech hub to Williamston
Williamston, NC2 days ago
No. 10 East Carolina Turns Aside William & Mary
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Greenville woman will start her own business after lottery win
Greenville, NC2 days ago
WNCT Sports Talk: ECU swimming, diving coach speaks on rebuilding program after cut during COVID
Greenville, NC10 hours ago
38th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out update
Greenville, NC6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy