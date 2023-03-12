Why Reitz boys basketball is excited for the future despite Class 4A regional loss

SEYMOUR, Ind. — There wasn’t much Austin Brooks could say in the locker room.

He has been in this moment before. Decades of coaching or playing put you in every possible scenario. He and his coaching staff can use those experiences to move forward. But his players, those ones sitting in the locker room, are still teenagers. It’s difficult for them to see the bigger picture. Not after a tough end to their season.

The message, wrought with emotion, remained true. This group did so much for the future of the program. All Brooks could do was remind them that this was only the beginning.

Reitz saw its season end after a tough showing in the Class 4A regional with a 64-40 loss to No. 9 Jennings County at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium. The Panthers finished with a 19-7 record in Brooks’ first season.

A successful team ran into a talented opponent. Not much went right Saturday afternoon.

“We didn’t play our best game,” said Brooks. “Came out really nervous. Lost guys on defensive assignments. It’s a very tough thing. Our guys had a phenomenal season. It didn’t go our way today.”

The reasoning boiled down to defense. Jennings County (24-2) plays up-tempo with a top-20 offense in the state. Going into the regional, more than 51% of its field goal attempts were behind the three-point line. Not many high school teams in Southern Indiana play like this.

For as well as Reitz had played defensively this season — it was a critical factor in winning the sectional — it didn’t translate to Saturday. A friendly Jennings County crowd made it difficult for the Panthers to communicate.

Reitz allowed too many layups, either in transition or within the offense. Carter Kent finished with a game-high 16 points and made four 3-pointers. Keegan Manowitz added 15 points for Jennings County.

“Their speed is something you can’t simulate,” said Brooks. “We knew we had to guard and pressure them. We were trading threes for twos. You can’t do that and be consistent. A very good team. A special group full of seniors.”

Reitz lost several battles that could have made it more competitive: Rebounding, turnovers and 3-pointers. The Panthers fell behind by double digits midway through the second quarter. It stretched to 35-18 at halftime when Manowitz hit a transition three from just inside the volleyball line at the buzzer.

There were bright spots. Isaac Higgs worked through multiple defenders to score a team-high 15 points. Jayden Sanders had a strong fourth quarter to net 14. Braylen Langley showed his potential with 10 points inside.

“It was hard to communicate,” said Higgs. “We missed out on switches and our matchups were messed up. It’s a fun environment to play in, but there are downsides. (The season) was a blessing. A new coach who I respect a lot. I wanted to make sure we got this program going right.”

Brooks arrived on the West Side wanting to put his stamp on the program. He also understood the passion and history already associated with it. Michael Adams retired last March with multiple championships and nearly 400 victories at Reitz. This was not a complete rebuild.

It still took time to carve out his own voice. Reitz thought it would be an offensive force in November. It instead won games with balance and strong defense. These young men battled together and found themselves playing on the second weekend of the tournament.

Brooks points to one group in particular for their success. The same group that came together in January to get on the same page and make this postseason run possible.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of our seniors,” said Brooks. “We won 19 games and started from the ground up. Those guys are going to leave a legacy and footprints that will forever be here. They set the foundation for Reitz basketball to continue to be in these positions.”

The Panthers graduate four including three starters — Higgs, Sanders and Will Kirkland. Those three were the top contributors in numerous statistical categories and leadership. That doesn’t diminish what could come next. Langley is a rising talent blessed with athleticism. Ke’Arieon Pace and Robert Goodloe, both juniors, played critical roles with toughness and grit.

Reitz feeder schools also won the seventh- and eighth-grade City championships this week.

“We had a heck of a season,” said Langley. “19-7 and won a sectional. If we put in the work and get better over the summer, it will make us a better team next year. We’ll come here and win it.”

Brooks and his staff will take a week off before dissecting how this season ended. He doesn’t need much time to understand how important this run will be for those who come next. Despite the changes, the Panthers remained a contender for championships.

That’s why it hurt to walk into the locker room after the game. Brooks knows what this group potentially started.

“Extremely excited about what’s to come,” he said. “Whoever is there will play the right way and play Reitz basketball. It’s my first year. We have many, many more sectionals to win. This was just the first step.”

