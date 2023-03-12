Henderson County girls basketball season ends in KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals

The state championship drought for the Henderson County girls basketball team continues.

The Lady Colonels, ranked No. 7 in Kentucky, advanced to the KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington for the second time in three years. However, they scored their second-fewest points of the season against No. 4 McCracken County and lost 57-40 on Saturday afternoon.

McCracken County, which came into the day riding a state-best 22-game win streak, completed the season sweep to end the Colonels' campaign with an 85-70 victory. Its two stars Claire Johnson and Destiny Thomas combined for 42 points.

Yet, as the game waned, Henderson County (28-5) refused to throw in the towel after it started in a 12-0 hole and fell behind by as many as 28.

Turnovers plagued the Lady Colonels for much of the first quarter and McCracken County pounced on those miscues. It didn't take long for the seemingly always resilient Henderson County to show how it rode a 14-game win streak to this stage, though.

Jarie Thomas finished with 17 points and seven rebounds as she found a groove in the second half. Graci Risley nursed an ankle injury but still played effective as she netted seven points. Shalyn Sprinkles also was focused defensively and put in valuable minutes. The Lady Colonels also encouraged Atylia Green, who played in 21 games, as she made her first bucket of the postseason with less than a minute left.

This type of fight from Henderson County was the theme of this year's Sweet 16 appearance, the program's 10th in 11 years.

How the Lady Colonels reached the semifinals

First round — Henderson County 56, Simon Kenton 54 (2OT): The Lady Colonels overcame a turnover-filled first half and two players fouling out to win the game. Sprinkles hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds to go in regulation and made clutch free throws in the second overtime to seal victory. Thomas had a 19-point, 10-rebound outing and also made timely free throws before fouling out.

Brooklyn Gibson also made an early exit but scored 10 points. Both she and Sprinkles (11) were in double figures.

Quarterfinals — Henderson County 63, Mercy 59: Sprinkles scored 21 to again lead the Lady Colonels. She shot 60% on 3-pointers to get her team past the No. 5 Jaguars. Gibson (10) was the only other Henderson player in double figures, though Anna Kemp (nine) also played effectively off the bench.

Highly-touted Mercy sophomore Leah Macy had another 30-point double-double, but her efforts were not enough. Henderson County's defense limited another Division I talent, Emma Barnett, to only three points.

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Henderson County girls basketball season ends in KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals