Argus Leader

TenHaken appoints former city attorney back into the role

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCTqe_0lFrhReo00

Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed Dave Pfeifle to once again serve as city attorney following Stacy Kooistra's announcement last month that he would step down from the position.

Pfeifle served as city attorney from 2010 to 2017 under the administration of Mayor Mike Huether, leaving to take a role as the executive director of the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance.

“Bringing Dave back as the City Attorney for Sioux Falls is a huge win for the office and the community,” said Mayor TenHaken in a press release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and experience that will be vital to continue the work of the City Attorney’s Office and protect the City of Sioux Falls.”

Aside from his time as city attorney, Pfeifle has been the city attorney for Pierre, served as Stanley County's state's attorney and a public defender in Lincoln County, as well as 16 years in private practice.

“I have enjoyed watching Mayor TenHaken continue to move the City of Sioux Falls in a positive direction and I look forward to helping him sustain that momentum,” said Pfeifle. “I am honored and humbled to be asked to serve again in this capacity. I will work diligently to prove myself worthy of the Mayor’s and the City Council’s confidence in me.”

Kooistra, who was appointed by TenHaken to the role of city attorney in 2018, announced last month that he would be taking a role as the Chief Operations Officer and General Counsel for the Dakota State University-Applied Research Corporation.

Pfeifle's appointment will need to be approved by the Sioux Falls City Council at their March 21 meeting.

