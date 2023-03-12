PHOTOS: State College boys basketball survives first round of PIAA tournament

State College boys basketball will move to the second round of the PIAA tournament following Saturday’s win over Upper St. Clair at State High.

The Little Lions won 72-42, and they’re now the only Centre County team in the tournament after Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy was defeated Friday night by Berlin Brothersvalley.

The Little Lions will play Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Wednesday, at a site to be determined.

Below are photos from State College’s game and victory on Saturday:

State College’s Braeden Shrewsberry dribbles down the court ahead of an Upper St. Clair defender during the PIAA first round game on Saturday, March 11, 2023. State College won, 72-42. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

State College’s Ryan Perks goes in for a basket over an Upper St. Clair defender during the PIAA first round game on Saturday, March 11, 2023. State College won, 72-42. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

State College’s Finn Furmanek dribbles around an Upper St. Clair defender during the PIAA first round game on Saturday, March 11, 2023. State College won, 72-42. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

State College’s Isaac Dye looks for a teammate to pass to around an Upper St. Clair defender during the PIAA first round game on Saturday, March 11, 2023. State College won, 72-42. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

State College’s Braeden Shrewsberry goes in for a basket over an Upper St. Clair defender during the PIAA first round game on Saturday, March 11, 2023. State College won, 72-42. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

State College’s Isaac Dye goes in for a basketball during the PIAA first round game against Upper St. Clair on Saturday, March 11, 2023. State College won, 72-42. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

State College’s Lake Black goes in for a basketball during the PIAA first round game against Upper St. Clair on Saturday, March 11, 2023. State College won, 72-42. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com