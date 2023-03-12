PHOTOS: State College boys basketball survives first round of PIAA tournament

State College boys basketball will move to the second round of the PIAA tournament following Saturday’s win over Upper St. Clair at State High.
The Little Lions won 72-42, and they’re now the only Centre County team in the tournament after Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy was defeated Friday night by Berlin Brothersvalley.
The Little Lions will play Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Wednesday, at a site to be determined.
Below are photos from State College’s game and victory on Saturday:
