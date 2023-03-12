Open in App
Montoursville, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shopper allegedly steals more than $3,000 from store

By Julye Wemple,

5 days ago

Montoursville, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman with a history of stealing was allegedly caught taking more than $3,000 in groceries over a three-month period.

A crime investigator for Weis Markets immediately recognized Kelly Laniece Bront Fry on surveillance tapes at the store on North Loyalsock Avenue, police say. She had previously stolen "a massive amount" of merchandise from a different Weis store, the employee told Montoursville Officer Bill Hagemeyer.

Surveillance tapes reportedly showed Fry came into the North Loyalsock Avenue store 13 times between Oct. 28 to Jan. 24 and walked out each time with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen goods totaling $3,231.

Fry, of Jordan Avenue, Montoursville, was charged with felony retail theft. Court records show she was previously arrested by Old Lycoming Township police for a retail theft on Nov. 13. A preliminary hearing on her new charges is scheduled for April 17 at 9:30 a.m. in District Judge Gary Whiteman's office.

