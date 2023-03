NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – No. 8 Bay View defeated No. 12 Rogers 64-43 and No. 2 North Kingstown defeated defending champion No. 6 Ponaganset 58-46 to advance to the girls state basketball championship.

The Bengals and the Skippers will face off at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ryan Center.

