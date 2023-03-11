2024 Pass Rusher Mylachi Williams Sets Notre Dame Visit

Standout 2024 Pennsylvania pass rusher Mylachi Williams visiting Notre Dame for Blue-Gold Game

Notre Dame continues to add very important 2024 recruiting targets to the visitor list for the Blue-Gold Game next month. The Irish Breakdown staff is told that Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner star pass rusher Mylachi Williams will be on campus for that April 22nd weekend.

This will be Williams first trip to campus, who has quickly risen to near the top of the 2024 edge board for the Irish. It promises to be a busy spring and summer of visits for Williams, who is also visiting Texas A&M on March 25th and is still finalizing other visits currently.

It has been a hectic couple of months for Williams. Despite a dead period during that span, the Pennsylvania native has continued to pull in several impressive offers recently. Some of the notable programs who have offered him so far include the Irish, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, and Rutgers among others.

Williams put together a tremendous junior season for Monsignor Bonner, who ended the season with an 11-3 record. The 6-5, 210-pound pass rusher ended that campaign with 50 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11 sacks for the team.

The Pennsylvania native is now rated as a four-star recruit by both On3 and Rivals after not being ranked by any major recruiting platform for some time. On the On3 ranking, Williams is currently pegged as the No. 195 overall player and No. 17 edge in the 2024 recruiting class. Rivals also sees him similarly, ranking him as the No. 247 overall player and No. 18 edge in the class.

Defensive line recruiting has been a strange affair so far in 2024. Williams is one of the more gifted players on the board for the Irish up front. He would be a very intriguing developmental pass rusher for Al Washington to work with if he ends up at Notre Dame.

