Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Will Play Tonight Against Orlando Magic

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is back in the lineup after a 15-game absence because of a knee injury

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Amway Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: -2.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Magic meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both meetings, and has now won 10 of the last 12 overall against Orlando. The Heat are 75-57 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 41-24 in home games and 34-33 in road games. For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable and Duncan Robinson (illness) are questionable, Kevin Love (rib) is probable and Omer Yurtseven (G League), Jamal Cain (G League) and Nikola Jovic (back) are out, For the Magic, Kevon Harris (G League) and Jonathan Isaac (adductor) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Max Strus

F Jimmy Butler

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Moritz Wagner

G Gary Harris

G Markelle Fultz

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: "Players coming in should study Jimmy Butler. You don't need to be a volume shooter. You don't need to have the ball in your hands all the time to be able to impose your will offensively. He just is a really smart basketball player and he knows how to win games, particularly when games are competitive and close."

