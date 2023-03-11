Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Boy Scout trailer with thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from church parking lot

By Allen Henry,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZXKJ_0lFrWoyA00

Boy Scout troop bouncing back after trailer stolen 01:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- For years, Boy Scout Troop 38 has kept their trailer parked in the parking lot of the Bethel Lutheran Church in south Minneapolis.

"We hear about the carjackings and everything else but we didn't… I mean it's been sitting here for three years and hasn't had an issue so we kinda hoped that we would be alright with it, you know," scoutmaster Jason Ottum said.

The scoutmaster tells WCCO sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning, thieves came to the church's parking lot and detached the trailer from the fence it was secured to, leaving behind no trail of the trailer.

"They defeated all three of the main locks and someone took off with our trailer," Ottum said. "They did come prepared and that's our logo is to be prepared. And we're trying to prepare the scouts in another way. We're trying to work at leadership and citizenship in the community and the society."

One of the trailer's locks was found about 15 blocks away from the parking lot, but other than that, there's been no sign of the trailer or its contents.

"We use the trailer to haul most of our gear. What we had stored in it is we had some of our camp stoves. Some of our three-burner propane stoves in there -- we had two of those in there. Several folding tables, our water jugs and some of our coolers," Ottum said.

Combined, the troop estimates the cost is around $10,000, including the trailer.

The troop's leader hopes it can at least be a teaching moment.

"We give them a lot of leadership skills and a lot of other techniques to use to get through adversity in other ways and this is just another example of that," Ottum said.

The troop says they have several fundraising events coming up. They plan to meet on Monday to decide if they will start a GoFundMe or add more fundraising events to replace what was stolen.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
2 men facing federal charges after violent carjacking in the Twin Cities
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
8 displaced by south Minneapolis house fire
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
2 face federal charges for violent carjacking in Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 men charged in fatal shooting at Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley
Fridley, MN11 hours ago
Support for family of Hugo man killed in Cub Foods parking lot
Hugo, MN1 day ago
Missing: Amanda DuBois, 37, last seen at Roseville hotel
Roseville, MN7 hours ago
Richfield police search for missing teen Sam Lang
Richfield, MN2 days ago
4 juveniles arrested, one with gunshot wound, following Brooklyn Park shooting, St. Louis Park crash
Saint Louis Park, MN3 days ago
Puppy found in West St. Paul garbage dies; police investigating
West Saint Paul, MN3 days ago
Suspected Shooter ID’D in Minnesota Triple Murder
North Branch, MN1 day ago
Former Champlin police officer sues Hennepin County deputy for K-9 attack
Champlin, MN1 day ago
Police seeking suspected gift card fraudsters hitting local Target stores
Fridley, MN4 days ago
Man fatally shot in Cub Foods parking lot ID'd as Hugo 27 year old
Fridley, MN4 days ago
Murder charge dropped against suspected drug dealer on eve of trial after key witness dies from overdose
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Eagan, MN16 hours ago
Authorities: Gun links deceased relative to Chisago County triple homicide
North Branch, MN2 days ago
Brooklyn Center Police Investigate Shooting Outside Restaurant
Brooklyn Center, MN3 days ago
Standoff after man fires arrows at neighbor's home in St. Louis Park
Saint Louis Park, MN4 days ago
Car Chase Ends in Big Lake Sunday
Big Lake, MN3 days ago
Eagan police cruiser, semi involved in serious crash on northbound I-35E
Eagan, MN2 days ago
2 teens shot blocks apart in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Old World Pizza in Inver Grove Heights closes suddenly in surrender to bank
Inver Grove Heights, MN3 days ago
3 teens, 1 adult arrested with "ghost guns" in Brooklyn Center hotel
Brooklyn Center, MN4 days ago
Woman dies in Prior Lake house fire
Prior Lake, MN3 days ago
Construction crews warn ice dams could cause damage to homes well into spring
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Woman Arrested For 5th Offense OWI Following Traffic Stop
Cumberland, WI16 hours ago
Murder suspect flees court before conviction
Champlin, MN3 days ago
Plane 'fully engulfed in flames' crashes in Eden Prairie, 3 people hurt
Eden Prairie, MN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy