Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Local elementary robotics team secures spot at world championship

By Dalu Okoli,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Wbx1_0lFrVpZS00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A robotics team from Downtown Elementary School’s robotics program has secured a place in the Vex Robotics World championship.

According to a release by the Bakersfield City School District, the aforementioned team, consisting of eight robotics students, competed last weekend in the Vex Robotics middle school state championships.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

After competing against 36 teams from across the Central Valley, the downtown elementary team took home the “Think Award”, which is presented to the team that has developed quality robotics programming.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
KUSD announces buses will not run in Kernville, Wofford Heights Thursday
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Some evacuation orders, warnings lifted: East McFarland, portion of Wofford Heights
Wofford Heights, CA5 hours ago
Delano, McFarland, Wasco residents brace for storm impact
Delano, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celebrate Pi Day around Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
KCSO aerial survey shows flowing water around Kern
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Water still running fast and high through Kernville
Kernville, CA2 days ago
Water levels nearly double at Lake Isabella after back-to-back storms
Lake Isabella, CA1 day ago
Residents near Tule River on high alert as spillway runs in Tulare County
Porterville, CA2 days ago
The Cue prepares to welcome its first tenants
Bakersfield, CA2 hours ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA11 hours ago
Wofford Heights can experience potentially catastrophic soil movement
Wofford Heights, CA2 days ago
Tree falls onto Bakersfield woman’s car, insurance cannot cover
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Alta Sierra Ski Resort to close for 2 weeks due to road storm, flood damage
Alta Sierra, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield ranks No.1 in cities that have the worst air pollution in the nation, study says
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Tulare County authorities announce evacuation orders in Porterville area due to flooding
Porterville, CA1 day ago
KCSO seeks help IDing 2 persons of interest
Bakersfield, CA11 hours ago
Kern County Animal Services offering free dogs to celebrate ‘St. Pittie’s Day’
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Mento Buru bringing St. Patrick’s Day party to downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Evacuation orders issued for residents in Porterville area due to weather conditions
Porterville, CA22 hours ago
Tule River Reservation roads damaged; forces casino closure
Porterville, CA4 days ago
John Brock Jr., grandson of pioneering merchant, dies at 75
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Floodwater comes with potential health dangers
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Animal activists work to help fix Kern’s dog crisis
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy