Local elementary robotics team secures spot at world championship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A robotics team from Downtown Elementary School’s robotics program has secured a place in the Vex Robotics World championship.

According to a release by the Bakersfield City School District, the aforementioned team, consisting of eight robotics students, competed last weekend in the Vex Robotics middle school state championships.

After competing against 36 teams from across the Central Valley, the downtown elementary team took home the “Think Award”, which is presented to the team that has developed quality robotics programming.

