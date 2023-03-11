Injury Report: Jalen Williams, SGA Set to Return for Thunder Against Pelicans

Oklahoma City receives needed reinforcements while the Pelicans will be without a host of key players.

Oklahoma City is preparing to bounce back from a big loss to the Warriors with a game against the Pelicans.

The Thunder will also be getting reinforcements for the game as well with both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams expected to return. Both missed the Thunder’s game against Golden State, but are now off of the injury report.

The game is crucial for seeding in the Western Conference as New Orleans is a game ahead of the Thunder for the final play-in spot.

The Pelicans have had OKC’s number this year winning all three meetings so far this season. Though New Orleans will be without key pieces for the meeting.

Zion Williamson remains out with hamstring injury as does Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alvarado.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Kenrich Williams: Out: Left Wrist Scapholunate Rupture

Olivier Sarr: Out: G League Two-Way

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson: Out: Right Hamstring Strain

Larry Nance Jr: Out: Left Ankle Sprain

Jose Alvarado: Out: Right Tibial Stress Reaction

EJ Liddell: Out: Right ACL Recovery

Dereon Seabron: Out: G League Two-Way

Brandon Ingram: Questionable: Right Ankle Sprain

Tip-off for the Pelicans and Thunder is slated for 7:30 p.m. in New Orleans, the Pelicans are currently two-point favorites.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.