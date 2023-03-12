Open in App
Cameron, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cameron is crowned back-to-back Class “A” State champions

By Ashley Kaiser,

5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Cameron Dragons defend their title as Class “A” State champions.

This is their third straight appearance in the final round as they took down No. 2 Tucker County 53-46.

Coach Holly Pettit says it’s a good year to be a Dragon, after being named Coach of the Year and now earning the single “A” title.

I’m really excited. I still can’t believe it. You know we are back-to-back State Champions and that’s something that’s definitely an accomplishment. I couldn’t say any more about my girls. I’m so proud of how they played, how they kept it together at the end of the game. The community that came down to support us, I can’t appreciate that enough.

Holly Pettit, Cameron Head Coach

