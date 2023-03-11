Open in App
Springfield, PA
CBS Philly

Springfield community wears their best green at St. Patrick's Day Parade

By Marcella Baietto,

5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- People in Delco are already getting a head start on celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Regardless of the wet weather, the Springfield community still came out for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The streets of Springfield were filled with families wearing their best green. A celebration all for St. Patty's Day.

"We always have a tradition," Kathleen O'Neill said. "We always have a parade party and we always come out here for this."

Some of the youngest Irish dancers showed off their best moves while kids rushed to get their hands on some sweets.

The entire event gave Jessica Brockson and her family a way to keep in touch with their Irish roots.

"Being here with my family, that's a really big thing to us," Brockson said. "We come here every year."

O'Neill was proudly showcasing her collection of green clothing.

"This is an authentic kilt that I ordered 20 years ago," O'Neill said. "Everything else is just stuff that I've had."

From bagpipes to Springfield High School's Marching Band, the day's festivities all centered around family fun.

"We were happy we got to do it because it has been canceled the past couple of years because of the rain and the snow," Brockson said.

Once the parade ended, the wet weather did too and the sunshine came out.

Families say they had a great time, rain or shine.

