Diamondbacks Lose Slugfest to the Angels

Zach Davies shelled in 11-10 loss, Dominic Canzone has a big day

For the second straight game a Diamondbacks starting pitcher was unable to complete the first inning. Yesterday it was Brandon Pfaad t. Today it was Zach Davies, who gave up four runs before getting an out in an 11-10 Diamondbacks loss.

The game started inauspiciously for Arizona when Nick Ahmed was in violation of the rule prohibiting an infielder from standing on the outfield grass. An automatic ball was assessed for leadoff batter Brett Phillips. Davies delivered his first pitch of the game with the count already 1-0 and Phillips promptly belted it over the right field wall. Two singles later Anthony Rendon hit a three run bomb to left center field. After a walk and a 4-6-3 double play, Torey Lovullo lifted Davies to bring in Tyler Ferguson.

Davies came back into the game and worked around a one out double in a scoreless second inning. But then he gave up two more runs on a single and two doubles in the third and was lifted for the final time. He retired just six batters, giving up eight hits, including the two homers, six runs, and struck out two.

There were highlights for the Diamondbacks however. Dominic Canzone had a great day at the plate, knocking an RBI double off starter José Suarez and a three run homer against Matt Moore. Both pitchers are left handed, making the feat all the more impressive. Canzone was left unprotected in the rule five draft, but nobody took him, much to the relief of Mike Hazen and the D-backs. He provides strong left hand power depth for the organization.

Diego Castillo, battling for a utility spot, hit three long doubles and scored three runs. He had not been hitting all that well coming into the game and needed a performance like this keep his hopes alive.

Carlos Vargas was impressive in his 1.2 innings of work, not allowing a baserunner and striking out two. Vargas, who came over in a trade with Cleveland during the off season, has been having an excellent spring, impressing with his high 90's fastball and power slider. Most importantly, he's throwing strikes.

A big defensive highlight for Arizona was a great catch by Wilderd Patino in the 6th inning on a smash by Trey Cabbage to deep center. Patino, who had just replaced Jake McCarthy at the start of the inning, made a running over the shoulder grab as he crashed into the centerfield wall.

And the reserves came into the game to keep pounding away at the Angels bullpen, highlighted by a Jake Hager home run. Unfortunately it wasn't enough as Tyler Gilbert also got rocked for six hits and four runs in just 1.2 innings of work. Jeurys Familia gave up the last run by a Diamondbacks pitcher, a solo shot by Mickey Moniak in the 7th inning. That turned out to be the winning run in this slugfest.

In all there were 21 runs and 34 hits in this game, but thanks to the pitch clock the time of game was still just 2:50

The D-backs play the Rockies tomorrow at Salt River Fields, game time 1:10 P.M. Drey Jameson gets the start, and according to the team's notes, Ryne Nelson and Corbin Martin should also get innings in that game.