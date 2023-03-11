Aaron Rodgers Trade: Jets Star Tweets Hilarious Recruiting Pitch

The New York Jets raised some eyebrows around the NFL on Saturday morning when they restructured the contracts of three players to create about $15 million in additional salary cap space.

The immediate reaction, of course, was that the Jets are making room to add Aaron Rodgers and his massive contract to their roster. While conflicting reports have emerged about how close the Jets are to agreeing to a trade for Rodgers, it's little secret that Gang Green has been in heavy pursuit of the Packers' quarterback, having flown a contingent to visit Rodgers in California earlier in the week.

One of the players who agreed to a restructured deal was offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson. Not long afterward, the former Pro Bowler had a hilarious message for Rodgers.

Tomlinson tweeted a gif of Futurama character Phillip Fry waving a wad of cash and saying "shut up and take my money!" He tagged Rodgers in the tweet.

The message represents a clear admission that the Jets' contract moves were made in an effort to clear room for Rodgers.

The Jets are currently about $11.5 million below the NFL's $242.8 million salary cap for the 2023 season. Rodgers, who stands to make nearly $60 million next season if he opts not to retire, will carry a cap hit of a little more than $31.6 million. However, it's possible that the Packers retain part of Rodgers' salary should a trade be made.

All signs continue to point to the Packers being willing to deal Rodgers, with the lone remaining question being whether or not he wants to play for the Jets. Packers president Mark Murphy said during a Friday interview that the team would grant Rodgers a trade request if he makes one.

We should know soon whether or not the much-rumored trade will occur. Murphy said he expects a resolution by Wednesday, when free agency opens in the NFL.