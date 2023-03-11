Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Aaron Rodgers Trade: Jets Star Tweets Hilarious Recruiting Pitch

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxgDB_0lFrTJh800

The New York Jets raised some eyebrows around the NFL on Saturday morning when they restructured the contracts of three players to create about $15 million in additional salary cap space.

The immediate reaction, of course, was that the Jets are making room to add Aaron Rodgers and his massive contract to their roster. While conflicting reports have emerged about how close the Jets are to agreeing to a trade for Rodgers, it's little secret that Gang Green has been in heavy pursuit of the Packers' quarterback, having flown a contingent to visit Rodgers in California earlier in the week.

One of the players who agreed to a restructured deal was offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson. Not long afterward, the former Pro Bowler had a hilarious message for Rodgers.

Tomlinson tweeted a gif of Futurama character Phillip Fry waving a wad of cash and saying "shut up and take my money!" He tagged Rodgers in the tweet.

The message represents a clear admission that the Jets' contract moves were made in an effort to clear room for Rodgers.

The Jets are currently about $11.5 million below the NFL's $242.8 million salary cap for the 2023 season. Rodgers, who stands to make nearly $60 million next season if he opts not to retire, will carry a cap hit of a little more than $31.6 million. However, it's possible that the Packers retain part of Rodgers' salary should a trade be made.

All signs continue to point to the Packers being willing to deal Rodgers, with the lone remaining question being whether or not he wants to play for the Jets. Packers president Mark Murphy said during a Friday interview that the team would grant Rodgers a trade request if he makes one.

We should know soon whether or not the much-rumored trade will occur. Murphy said he expects a resolution by Wednesday, when free agency opens in the NFL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Look: There's 1 Reason Why Aaron Rodgers Won't Retire
Pebble Beach, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH17 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Eagles Are Signing Another Veteran Running Back, per Report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers gives shout out to his favorite Green Bay restaurant
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Houston Texans To Sign Former Cowboys Wide Receiver, per Report
Houston, TX2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Sent ESPN’s Adam Schefter a Stern Text Message
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Packers' Initial Asking Price In Aaron Rodgers Trade Reportedly Revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Lamar Jackson Fires Back At Adam Schefter's Report He Turned Down $200 Million Guaranteed
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Chicago Bears Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday, per Report
Chicago, IL1 day ago
ESPN's Dianna Russini Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Criticism
New York City, NY1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL16 hours ago
Timeline Emerges For Packers-Jets Aaron Rodgers Trade
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Washington Commanders Reportedly Tried To Lure 1 Quarterback Out Of Retirement
Washington, DC2 days ago
Fletcher Cox Makes His Free Agency Decision, per Report
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Darren Waller Was Upset At Josh McDaniels For Leaking Wedding Plan, per Report
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Miles Sanders Tweets Heartfelt Farewell Message To Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Former Packers Tight End Robert Tonyan To Sign With NFC North Rival
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Eagles To Sign Former First-Round Running Back, Per Report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Five-star Colorado commit Winston Watkins Jr. makes it known he is rocking with Coach Prime and the Buffs
Boulder, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy