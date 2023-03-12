Southport woman celebrates 100th birthday

Her family said that Vera bowled most of her life, up until she was 98, saying that she used to go to Paramount Lanes in Horseheads, the Elmira Bowling Center in Southport, and in more recent years, Crystal Lanes in Corning.
Although she no longer bowls, Vera takes up shuffleboard at Woodbrook and is considered rather competitive.
Born in Elmira Heights, Vera has lived in the Southern Tier her entire life, working at numerous retail locations such as the Knit and Pearl Shop on Thurston Street in Elmira, Rudybaers Corner in Horseheads, and Wades Jewelry Store in Horseheads.
Vera continues to be a woman of faith as she still attends the same church that she’s gone to her entire life. She has four children and eight grandchildren, all saying how lucky they are to have her and to celebrate 100 years.
Vera’s Party wouldn’t have been a success without the help from the staff at Woodbrook. Christine Brewer, the Activities Director at the facility, said that she likes that she can help make a difference for people by putting together these parties.
“It’s not every day that someone turns 100, of course,” Brewer said, “to make her feel special and that people notice and realize that she’s truly an inspiration to everyone, and just make her feel really special, that’s what I like about it, making the difference,” she said.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0