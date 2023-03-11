Serious two-car crash with entrapment, ejection, requires multiple Medflights in Londonderry

A serious two-car crash that left one trapped in a car and caused another to be ejected required multiple Medlfights Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., members of the Londonderry Fire Department rushed to Litchfield Road for multiple reports of a serious car crash. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found one person ejected from their car and another still trapped inside their vehicle.

The ejected individual was transported to Londonderry Middle School where a Boston Medflight Helicopter was waiting to transport the victim to the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass.

Once crews were able to extract the other individual still trapped in their vehicle, they routed the victim to the Londonderry Middle School. Members of the Londonderry Fire Department say that the victim was transported to a trauma team at Manchester, New Hampshire’s Elliot Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

The Londonderry Police Department is investigating the incident.

**BATTALION 3 RESPONDS TO A SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT REQUIRING AIR MEDICAL TRANSPORT** Press release from... Posted by Professional Fire Fighters of Londonderry Local 3160 on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW