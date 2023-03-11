Day 60 in the House of Delegates

Today is Day 60 of the First Session of the 86th Legislature.

The House adopted House Concurrent Resolutions 70 , 71 , 72 , 73 , 74 , 75 , 76 , 77 , 79, 80 , 81 , and 82 , along with Senate Concurrent Resolutions 11 and 14 . Senate Concurrent Resolution 24 was postponed until 2 p.m.

The House concurred to complete several pieces of legislation including:

House Bill 2218 establishes the Electronically Distracted Driving Act, which limits the use of mobile electronics aka cell phones while driving. The bill sets fines for the first offense, a fine of $100; for a second offense in 24 months, $200; for a third or subsequent offense in 24 months, $350 plus points on the driver’s license with the possibility of license suspension. The bill also sets penalties for anyone who causes an accident with injury or death while distracted driving.

House Bill 2890 provides that when a teacher determines that the behavior of a 6th through 12th-grade student is disorderly conduct, interfering with an orderly educational process, or disruptive to the classroom, the student must be excluded from the classroom and may not re-enter that teacher’s classroom for the remainder of the instructional day. The amended bill requires the principal to communicate with the teacher about the exclusion within 24 hours of the student being removed from the classroom. The amended bill also does not allow for the principal to immediately remove the student when the behavior is considered a personality clash.

House Bill 3398 establishes the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism to be completed by December 31, 2024.

The House also suspended the rules to take up several House Resolutions to recommend several individuals for the Medal of Valor.

The House reconvened shortly after 2 p.m. and took up Senate Concurrent Resolution 24.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 24 renames Mount Olive Corrections Complex as the Mike V. Coleman Mount Olive Maximum Security Complex.

The House concurred with an additional amendment to House Bill 2007 and House Bill 3306.

House Bill 2007 prevents a physician from providing irreversible gender reassignment surgery or gender-altering medications to anyone under the age of 18. The Senate amendment adds an effective date of January 1, 2024. The amended bill allows for an exemption for very limited use of gender-altering medication for adolescence diagnosed with severe gender dysphoria.

House Bill 3306 updates the organizational structure and authority of the Office of Drug Control Policy. The Senate amended bill adds membership to the task force, requires an update to the drug dashboard, and requires the task force to study recovery residences.

The House refused to concur on Senate amendments to House Bill 3313.

House Bill 3313 restrains county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute. The Senate amended bill includes an entirely new article of code.