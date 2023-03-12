Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Kawhi Leonard scores 38 as Clippers top Knicks

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2x3D_0lFrMvyZ00

Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the floor, and Paul George added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Los Angeles Clippers handed the visiting New York Knicks their third consecutive loss with a 106-95 decision on Saturday.

The Clippers controlled the fourth quarter with a stifling defense, limiting the Knicks to 5-of-18 shooting from the field. Los Angeles capitalized on its stingy defense with effective offense, converting 11-of-18 field-goal attempts.

The 95 points New York was held to was among the lowest outputs the Clippers have allowed this season and marked the ninth game they kept an opponent to less than 100 points.

For the Knicks, the 95 points were just their fifth time failing to reach 100 points for the season.

While the fourth quarter proved especially trying for the New York offense, the Knicks finished the contest shooting just 32-of-90 from the floor overall and a woeful 7-of-31 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks with 26 points and Julius Randle added 19, but Randle finished 5 of 24 from the field.

Quickley completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. Mitchell Robinson added a game-high 14 rebounds but scored just six points on 2-of-8 shooting in the loss, New York’s second in the first two of four games on a Western Conference swing.

The Knicks opened the road trip with a loss Thursday in Sacramento.

For Los Angeles, the win marked its third straight and improved the Clippers to 3-0 over their current, five-game homestand.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Eric Gordon joined Leonard and George in scoring double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Ivica Zubac scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

Russell Westbrook chipped in seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Mavericks, Lakers battle in intense West matchup
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Hawks ink Bogdan Bogdanovic to 4-year extension
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis leads Kings to victory 17 years in the making
Sacramento, CA1 hour ago
Pacers’ strong fourth quarter ends loss string to Bucks
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH16 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles release five-time Pro Bowler
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts sign potential starting QB in NFL free agency
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks lock up core member of roster with 4-year, $68 million extension
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
Wizards look to complete season sweep of Cavs
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Pacers lose All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton to ankle injury
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Raptors sink Thunder for sixth straight home victory
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Lamar Jackson says Baltimore Ravens low-balled him, offers exact contract details
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Nuggets, Nikola Jokic top Pistons to end skid
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball could miss entire 2023-24 season
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Short-handed Grizzlies can’t afford loss to Spurs
San Antonio, TX7 hours ago
Explaining the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to break the bank for kicker Matt Gay
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
NFL insider suggests Denver Broncos could part with Pro Bowl receiver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Iona’s Rick Pitino, back in demand, wants to coach into his 80s
New Rochelle, NY6 hours ago
76ers look to stay hot on road vs. hobbled Hornets
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys reportedly in talks with Odell Beckham Jr, multi-year contract wanted
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles star receives massive contract extension
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Resetting Western Conference playoff race in case Phoenix Suns falter on way to NBA title
Phoenix, AZ7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy