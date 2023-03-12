A steady stream of moisture continues to push across our region, but rainfall is very minimal. Low pressure is needed and it remains to our northwest which means Northern California sees the storminess and we get what is basically a very deep marine layer with just some light sprinkles possible. Look for very little temperature change through the overnight and in to Sunday with widespread 50's. The southwesterly moisture plume will keep temperatures cool for Sunday, but not overly cold with mid to upper 50's and even some low 60's. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with hopefully a few peeks at some sunshine if we are lucky.

Looking ahead, not much change is see as we head in to Monday, just more clouds and cool temperatures. However, yet another storm is lurking and we could see some early showers developing in our northern areas by very late Monday. Expect showers and then moderate to heavy rain as we head in to Tuesday all of which will spread south early. This is our main weather story which is shaping up to be a bit of a concern. Our forecast models see moderate to heavy rainfall pretty much all day and even in to the evening. Two things get us in to trouble with regard to rainfall which are rate and duration. The big problem we are seeing right now is the duration variable which appears to be multiple hours. There are no watches or advisories at this moment and our forecast models will continue to fine tune timing and intensities through Monday. Again, the big concern is the duration with at least moderate rainfall for several hours. Tuesday needs to be watched closely and we will with frequents updates to our website and Newschannel broadcasts. Rain will lighten up with some much needed drying expected on Wednesday. Another chance for showers comes back in to play by next weekend

The post Saturday Evening Forecast March 11th appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .