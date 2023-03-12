Zach Bryan DMed His “Favorite Band” The Lumineers Asking Them To Check Out His Music In 2016, And They’re Co-Headlining A Festival Now

Zach Bryan has certainly come a very long way…

He shared a screenshot on Twitter earlier of a message he sent to The Lumineers on Instagram way back in 2016, asking them to check out his music and even sending a short video over.

He also noted how much their influence meant to him and his musical style at the time, which you can definitely hear even now in his more current music.

Unfortunately, it looks like they left him on read, but you can read the full message he sent here:

“Dear Lumineers, You guys are my all time favorite band. Your music has touched me down to my very core.

From your EP to ‘Cleopatra,’ I cannot express how much your guys influence has changed my life and musical style.

If you want to check out my music it’s on my Instagram page, if not then that’s okay. I just want to thank you all so dearly.”

Zach is going to co-headline the Pilgrimage festival alongside The Lumineers this year, which will certainly be a full-circle moment for him getting to share equal billing with his “all-time favorite band” as a country music superstar himself:

“I know it’s next level cringe but, how the times change, thank you guys for letting me live my dream.”

Actually, it’s kinda cringe that they never responded (of course, I say that in jest now knowing how successful Zach has become), but still…. what a cool moment it will be for him:

It’s pretty damn incredible to think about a teenaged Zach Bryan just getting started making music sending that message, just hoping he might get some sort of response back, to now becoming one of the hottest things in country music with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Maybe one day, if we’re really lucky, they’ll team up in some sort of official capacity for a song or something of that nature…

The Pilgrimage festival just announced their 2023 roster of performers, and as aformenetioned, Zach will co-headline the two-day festival alongside them.

Ashley McBryde, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The Black Crowes, The Head and The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Names Banjo, Peter One, Butch Walker, The Watson Twins, Bones Owens, Tash Neal & MJT, People On The Porch, Michael Rix, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, Charlie Worsham, Madeline Edwards, Tigirlily Gold, Tommy Prine, Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Troubardour Blue and Down Home Church will also perform throughout the weekend.

The festival takes place just outside of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee at the Park at Harlinsdale on September 23rd and 24th, and tickets are on-sale now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Whiskey Riff (@whiskeyriff)