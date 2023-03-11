Open in App
Greenville, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Grant allows Parker Byrd to get prosthetic

By Jason O. Boyd,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ci4Sq_0lFrGi6S00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The news just continues to be good for Parker Byrd.

The ECU freshman, who lost part of his right leg during a boating accident last summer, was fitted for a new prosthetic this week. His mother, Mitzi Byrd, posted the good news on her Facebook page.

After amputation, Byrd eyes return: ‘I wouldn’t bet against him’

In her Facebook post, Mitzi talked about an organization called Challenged Athletes Foundation, which offered Parker a grant to get a new prosthetic. This week, Mitzi, her husband Jeff and Parker have been with prosthetist David Rotter in the Chicago area. Rotter is recognized as one of the top prosthetists in the country.

Parker Byrd talks rehab, classes, adjusting to life as a Pirate after injury

Photos that Mitzi posted on Facebook show Parker being fitted with the prosthetic, testing it out and getting some pointers from Rotter. The photos, and Parker’s smile, say a lot about how the trip went.

“There is an incredible organization called the Challenged Athletes Foundation that offered Parker a grant to purchase a new prosthetic. It is one that will help him get back on the baseball field faster. This specific prosthetic is made by a mastermind prosthetist named David Rotter, located outside of Chicago. David is so gifted, compassionate, and patient. He doesn’t quit until you are completely happy and comfortable with the prosthesis. So Jeff, Parker and myself have been in Illinois all week getting him the new leg. It was an experience that is hard to put into words. David’s office is set up for people to congregate with each other in the “living room.” People come from all over the US to have limbs made by him. We have spent the week with the most amazing people, with unbelievable stories. We got to witness some moments that we will never forget. We thought we were going for a new leg but we are definitely leaving with more than just that. We can never express enough gratitude for the whole experience!”

EastCare team recognized for life-saving response in Parker Byrd incident

Byrd has been working with the ECU baseball team while also taking some classes. He is serving as a manager on the team and has aspirations to fulfill his baseball scholarship and step back on the field to play for the Pirates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
People & Places: LookAtDatDer BBQ House & Catering
Greenville, NC6 hours ago
Female Marines honored at Camp Lejune
Jacksonville, NC7 hours ago
Non-profit delivers 800th bed to child in need
Rocky Mount, NC5 hours ago
Native Fine Diner looks to bring the old fashion style restaurant back in style
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Reporter’s Notebook: Get to know WNCT Morning Edition anchor Alayna Verduyn
Greenville, NC14 hours ago
New facility sure to be a home run for children with disabilities
Wilson, NC2 days ago
Community Center in Jacksonville giving out free prom dresses
Jacksonville, NC1 day ago
MrBeast shows Greenville Girl Scouts some major love with one box of cookies
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Market Day event at Oakwood School teaches students to lead businesses
Greenville, NC7 hours ago
38th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out update
Greenville, NC7 hours ago
Does your dog have one of the most popular puppy names of 2023?
Greenville, NC7 hours ago
American Kennel Club’s most popular dog breeds of 2022
Greenville, NC8 hours ago
NC woman says noise from Perdue plant ‘too loud’ to start equestrian training facility
Cofield, NC2 days ago
When you need to stop for a school bus in NC… and what could happen if you don’t
Fayetteville, NC5 hours ago
More than a GED: Program offers extra training, credentials for students
Washington, NC10 hours ago
Craven County deputies arrest suspected con artist, held under $1 million bond
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Native Fine Diner making the old fashion style popular again
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Local businesses prepped for March Madness
Greenville, NC4 hours ago
Craven County man sentenced for starving dog to death
New Bern, NC2 hours ago
Lake View residents worried homes will flood in New Bern
New Bern, NC1 day ago
WNCT Sports Talk: ECU swimming, diving coach speaks on rebuilding program after cut during COVID
Greenville, NC11 hours ago
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport breaks ground on expansion
New Bern, NC5 hours ago
Calypso mayor passes away at age 66
Calypso, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy