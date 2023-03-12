Student text from lockdown: ‘How will you remember me?’
By Tim Steele,
5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the same day Franklin High School went into a lockdown because of a shooting near the school, a Gresham Democrat introduced a bill to create a process for schools to notify parents in case of similar emergencies.
“I’m not surprised we’re seeing these types of situations, these types of cases almost every day,” Ruiz told KOIN 6 News. “This bill is not going to resolve the violence that we’re seeing around our communities but I think it will put a more clear and transparent way of communicating.”
Portland Public Schools confirmed no students or staff were injured.
However, one mom told KOIN 6 News she never got any notification from the school or district about what was happening, until her daughter, a sophomore at Franklin, told her.
Ruiz said that, as a parent, clear and timely communication about emergency situations at schools would help put his mind at ease and he hopes his colleagues prioritize the bill.
“Knowing that I get this communication knowing this is happening, it will really bring some ease for me as a parent,” he said. “And I can tell you it will bring ease to many more parents as well.”
He said he believes children are traumatized as lockdowns happen. “A 12-year-old student texted his parents basically saying, ‘How would you remember me if something bad was to happen to me?’ That’s a 12-year-old kid texting that to their parents. That’s heartbreaking.”
Ruiz added these kind of scenarios are happening not just in Oregon but nationwide.
“I’m committed to this. And I hope that we, in the state of Oregon, really prioritze this bill and look at this from a lens that is kind of hopefully keeping children safe and will keep families at ease. And I hope this re-energizes the conversation about security around our schools and communities.”
The bill is expected to get a hearing within a few weeks.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0