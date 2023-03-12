Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Student text from lockdown: ‘How will you remember me?’

By Tim Steele,

5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the same day Franklin High School went into a lockdown because of a shooting near the school, a Gresham Democrat introduced a bill to create a process for schools to notify parents in case of similar emergencies.

After officials said shots were heard near campus, Franklin High School and Atkinson Elementary School secured their perimeters Thursday. Franklin High canceled classes on Friday.

Rep. Ricki Ruiz said the introduction of HB 3584 on the day of the Franklin lockdown was a grim coincidence, but it could have happened any other day.

“I’m not surprised we’re seeing these types of situations, these types of cases almost every day,” Ruiz told KOIN 6 News. “This bill is not going to resolve the violence that we’re seeing around our communities but I think it will put a more clear and transparent way of communicating.”

School administrators heard what they believed to be gunshots around 3 p.m. Thursday. They then called 911 and issued a “secure-the-perimeter” warning “out of an abundance of caution.”

Portland Public Schools confirmed no students or staff were injured.

However, one mom told KOIN 6 News she never got any notification from the school or district about what was happening, until her daughter, a sophomore at Franklin, told her.

Ruiz said that, as a parent, clear and timely communication about emergency situations at schools would help put his mind at ease and he hopes his colleagues prioritize the bill.

“A 12-year-old student texted his parents basically saying, ‘How would you remember me if something bad was to happen to me?’ That’s a 12-year-old kid texting that to their parents. That’s heartbreaking.”

— Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham

“Knowing that I get this communication knowing this is happening, it will really bring some ease for me as a parent,” he said. “And I can tell you it will bring ease to many more parents as well.”

Oregon State Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, March 11, 2023 (KOIN)

He said he believes children are traumatized as lockdowns happen. “A 12-year-old student texted his parents basically saying, ‘How would you remember me if something bad was to happen to me?’ That’s a 12-year-old kid texting that to their parents. That’s heartbreaking.”

Ruiz added these kind of scenarios are happening not just in Oregon but nationwide.

“I’m committed to this. And I hope that we, in the state of Oregon, really prioritze this bill and look at this from a lens that is kind of hopefully keeping children safe and will keep families at ease. And I hope this re-energizes the conversation about security around our schools and communities.”

The bill is expected to get a hearing within a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Portland proclamation celebrates KBPS student radio’s 100-year run
Portland, OR7 hours ago
Closure of Legacy’s Mt. Hood birth center in question as state argues legitimacy
Gresham, OR5 hours ago
Mother still seeking justice one year after son’s homicide
Portland, OR6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Not again’: Bus union calling for greater safety after TriMet driver stabbing
Portland, OR1 day ago
Neighbor ‘tried my best’ when Beaverton toddler OD’d on fentanyl
Beaverton, OR2 days ago
‘Should not be happening’: Mother IDs daughter in Embassy Suites shooting near PDX
Portland, OR1 day ago
Safe Park Village to provide housing in Montavilla neighborhood
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Tigard seniors celebrate apparent Woodspring Apartments win
Tigard, OR3 days ago
Beaverton celebrates first ever Muslim-American Heritage Appreciation Month
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
Wanted man arrested on charges of over 36 ID thefts in Oregon
Portland, OR2 days ago
1 dead, 3 injured from 2-vehicle crash in Lincoln County
Salem, OR2 hours ago
OHA says Legacy’s Mt. Hood birthing center not allowed to close yet
Portland, OR1 day ago
Victims identified after deadly Embassy Suites shooting near PDX
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Sandy carjacker still at large after stealing car at gunpoint, fleeing police
Portland, OR6 hours ago
Remarkable Woman finalist on story behind tool to help kids’ emotional health
Portland, OR1 day ago
TriMet bus driver stabbed in NE Portland, 2 suspects arrested
Portland, OR2 days ago
‘A Portland renaissance’: PSU’s new president plans to revitalize downtown
Portland, OR11 hours ago
Tigard apartment purchase would save dozens of seniors from homelessness
Tigard, OR2 days ago
ODOT ends ‘Waterfall Corridor’ permit system
Portland, OR9 hours ago
NW Portland home invaders claimed house ‘belonged to them’: Court docs
Portland, OR1 day ago
Proposed changes to Portland’s Heritage Trees list in 2023
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Bird flu ruled out in Mt. Tabor bald eagle death
Portland, OR8 hours ago
Couple sues, says unsupervised Portland police K-9 viciously attacked them
Portland, OR2 days ago
6 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Portland
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Financial expert on how to have the “money talk” with kids
Portland, OR1 day ago
10 pie places for Pi Day: Bakeries to explore in Portland and surrounding areas
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland City Council approves $60K settlement with protester
Portland, OR1 day ago
Woman’s stolen car sold to a dealership, shipped to Hawaii: How was it legal?
Portland, OR1 day ago
Oregon Senate bill would allow restaurant patrons to use food containers from home
Portland, OR3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy