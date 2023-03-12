Open in App
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Looking at the Bright Side of Being Held off Team USA's Roster

By Ricardo Sandoval,

5 days ago

Dodgers veteran is excited to get a full spring training under his belt

The Los Angeles Dodgers spring training is underway, and so is the World Baseball Classic.

There are a handful of Dodgers representing their respective countries, and those countries include the USA, Mexico, and Great Britain. Right fielder Mookie Betts and catcher Will Smith represent a stacked Team USA, filled with All-Stars and future Hall of Famers.

Dodgers lefty veteran Clayton Kershaw was originally part of Team USA before he announced he would no longer pitch in the WBC in mid-February.

However, Kershaw looks at it as glass-half-full and says he looks forward to a full spring training.

“I kind of like it honestly,” Kershaw said of being able to participate in a normal spring training. “I think last year proved that… I feel like having that extra time in spring training to kind of get here, go a little bit slower, I kind of like it honestly.”

The three-time Cy Young winner was set to be the ace in Team USA and by far the biggest star in a team full of stars. When he withdrew, Kershaw didn't go into specifics on why but said both sides did their best to make it work but couldn't come to a conclusion.

It would have been awesome to see Kershaw represent his country on the biggest stage for the first time in his career, but when putting on my Dodger glasses, I'm glad he won't be.

The 34-year-old has suffered injuries over the past years, and potentially losing a pitcher like Kersh would be devesting for the Dodgers' championship hopes. Last season, the future hall of famer showed the baseball world he still has a lot left in the tank and will continue that momentum in 2023.

2023 holds a ton of questions for the Boys in Blue, including Clayton. He'll do his best to put those questions to bed and show he will continue contributing to a championship-level team.

