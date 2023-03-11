BNP Paribas Open Saturday action: Iga Swiatek looks like No. 1, Victoria Azarenka loses

Iga Swiatek, the World's No. 1 player, took the first step in her quest to be the first repeat champion at Indian Wells since Martina Navratilova did it in 1991-92. It was really more of a first stomp than a first step.

Swiatek was in complete control, dispatching American Claire Liu 6-0, 6-1 with Liu winning the 12th game to narrowly avoid the dreaded double-bagel and instead settle for the old one bagel, one breadstick.

"For sure I'm happy with the performance. It was a really solid match and I'm happy with how I adjusted to the wind, because when we were practicing, it wasn't that windy," Swiatek said. "Tactically and tennis-wise, everything was on point. So I'm pretty happy with my game."

This continues a trend for Swiatek who has not just been winning matches this year, but dispiriting her opponents along the way. This marks the seventh time in 12 matches in 2023 that her opponent has won three or fewer total games.

She advances to play Canadian Bianca Andreescu, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 winner over Peyton Stearns.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Karolina Muchova: As Swiatek bids to become the first repeat winner in 30 years, Azarenka was the only player in the field capable of becoming the first-ever three-time women's singles winner at this event. That's not going to happen.

Czech player Karolina Muchova eked out a tiebreaker in the first set and went on to capture a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over the 14th-seed Azarenka. The champion at Indian Wells in 2012 and 2016 and a finalist in 2021, Azarenka started behind the eight ball, trailing 3-0 and could never take control of the match.

Muchova will now face 23rd seed Martina Trevisan, who beat American Madison Brengle 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Fręch: Jabeur, the fourth-ranked player in the women's game, survived a difficult first half to surge back and win her first match this year at Indian Wells, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Fręch went up an early break and assumed control of the match from the start. She then hung with Jabeur for the first few games of the second set, as Jabeur was visibly frustrated, talking to herself and slamming her racket.

But Jabeur continued to fight for the match and eventually went up a break in the second set, which seemed to turn the momentum of the match. She then cruised in the third set.

Jabeur will play unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic next.

Felix-Auger Aliassime vs. Pedro Martinez: The Canadian rising star, seeded 8th in Indian Wells, was pushed by Spaniard Pedro Martinez, but FAA as he's known played well in the match's biggest moments for a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

Auger-Aliassime next faces No. 27 seed Francisco Cherundolo, who topped American Jack Sock in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tommy Paul vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: It was a comfortable first step for No. 17 seed Tommy Paul as he dispatched the German 6-3, 6-3. The American, who made a memorable run to the semifinals in Australia and made the final last week in Mexico, is looking to maintain the momentum to his hot start in 2023.

Next up for Paul will be a date with No. 9 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who topped Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3.

Andy Murray vs. Radu Albot: Murray faced Albot, the lucky loser who replaced 15 seed Palbo Carreno Busta when Carreno Busta pulled out with an injury. It was a rare win for Murray that didn't go the maximum number of sets as the Brit has consistently been playing marathon matches.

Murray will now face his countryman Jack Draper in the next round. Draper dispatched another Brit, Daniel Evans the No. 24 seed, 6-4, 6-2.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Miomir Kecmanović: Wawrinka, the three-time Grand Slam champion, won his second match at Indian Wells, 7-6(8), 6-4, following a four-year absence from the tournament. He reached the finals here in 2017, then won two matches when he returned, in 2019, before losing to former doubles partner Roger Federer.

Wawrinka will next play ninth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark. Rune beat American Mackenzie McDonald on Saturday.

Bianca Andreescu vs. Peyton Stearns: The 2019 BNP Paribas Open women's champion fell behind a set but still managed to win her first match this year at Indian Wells. The Stadium 3 early evening match was packed with a lively crowd, which seemed to be split in support for the Canadian and the American.

Andreescu will next play top-ranked Iga Swiatek in a matchup of two of the last three Indian Wells women's champions. The two are vying to become the first woman to win her second BNP Paribas Open title since Victoria Azarenka did it in 2016.

Saturday's results

Men's singles round of 64

Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Daniel Evans (24), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (8), Canada, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (26), Serbia, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Tommy Paul (17), United States, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Borna Coric (18), Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Alex de Minaur (16), Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Francisco Cerundolo (27), Argentina, def. Jack Sock, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Lorenzo Musetti (19), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (9), Poland, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Sebastian Baez (30), Argentina, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Singles Round of 64

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Petra Martic (25), Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Marie Bouzkova (28), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-1.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Magda Linette (20), Poland, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-0, 6-1.

Leylah Fernandez (30), Canada, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Liudmila Samsonova (12), Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (6).

Daria Kasatkina (8), Russia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia (5), France, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Elena Rybakina (10), Kazakhstan, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).

Martina Trevisan (23), Italy, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, def. Magdalena Fręch, Poland, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Bianca Andreescu (32), Canada, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Madison Keys (19), United States, 6-1, ret.

Paula Badosa (21), Spain, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, and Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-3, 6-3.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (5), Britain, def. Matwe Middelkoop and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, walkover.

Marcos Giron and Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7), 10-1.

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (5), China, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 10-7.

