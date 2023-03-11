'We want to make history': Monmouth women's basketball on verge of ending 40-year NCAA Tourney drought

Monmouth women’s basketball’s improbable run through the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament continued in Saturday’s semifinals, leaving the Hawks a win away from ending a 40-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Knocking down 10 shots from behind 3-points line, combined with a strong defensive effort, Monmouth upset third-seeded Northeastern, 73-60, at SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland.

Now seventh-seeded Monmouth (17-15), picked to finish 10th in the CAA preseason poll, will try to pull off a third straight surprise when it faces top-seeded Towson (21-10), with the Tigers, the tournament hosts, having knocked off William & Mary, 76-59. Monmouth, which won just two games two seasons ago, beat second-seeded Drexel in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“Very special, especially with this group,” said Monmouth's second-year head coach Ginny Boggess. “We are going to celebrate and then we’re going to get back to work. We’re not done. We want to make history.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work to beat Towson in their home, but we’re going to do everything we can. And I hope that this is not the last and we’re building a program everyone can be proud of, built on discipline and a winning culture.”

Leading four players in double figures was junior guard Kaci Donovan with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Point guard Bri Tinsley also had 14 points, while forward Lovin Marsicano, the former St. Rose High School standout who transferred from St. Joseph’s for her final season, added 13 points. Center Belle Kranbuhl had 12 points and eight rebounds.

It will be Monmouth’s first appearance in a league final since losing in the 2012 Northeast Conference championship game. The program’s lone NCAA Tournament appearance came in 1983, its first as a Division I program.

Northeastern (19-12) came into the game riding a nine-game winning streak. Monmouth has now won four straight games, and five of its last six.

“There was a moment about three weeks ago,” Boggess said, “when some of the people who were on the fence, not about their buy in, but just about the vulnerability of giving it everything you have, and selling out and seeing what we could actually become. It’s a scary thing when you’ve never been a part of a winning program, or a winning culture. That was the shift.

“And then we’ve been really unhealthy. We had Belle Kranbuhl out, Jania Hall out, Lovin Marsicano out, Amiya Carroll, who had been starting for us, is out. So we haven’t really had our whole roster for conference play, so I knew if we could get the pieces back and stay together, I knew we would be okay. And these kids are going to go down fighting, so that’s all we can ask.”

Monmouth used a 9-0 run in the opening minutes of the second half to open up a 35-32 lead on a Donovan 3-pointer. She hit another less than two minutes later, before Arianna Vanderhoop’s triple with four minutes on the clock giving them a 41-38 lead.

Then it was Monmouth’s defense that helped extend the lead. After reserve guard Jania Hall scored on a drive, she drew an offensive foul at the other end, before making a steal on Northeastern’s next possession that led to a Tinsley score at the other end. A triple by Tinsley and a three-point play by Arianna Vanderhoop gave Monmouth a 48-38 lead heading into the final quarter, after outscoring Northeastern 22-8 in the third.

Northeastern was able to get it to lead down to seven points, but Monmouth sprinted away again, with a Tinsley triple with 2:40 left pushing the lead back to double digits.

“This program, especially this tournament, we have displayed toughness and discipline,” Donovan said. “We’re always there for each other, even when shots aren’t going down. We’re here to lift each other up. “

The Hawks got off to a quick start, as Donovan and Marsicano drained back-to-back triples to put them up 12-2. They still led 16-12 after the first quarter, but the Huskies opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run, with five different players scoring as they raced out to 22-16 lead.

Then Tinsley heated up, with the graduate point guard’s 3-pointer pulling the Hawks within 24-21 midway through the quarter. Northeastern forward Deja Bristol hit four free throws in the final 61 seconds of the half to send the Huskies into the locker room with a 30-26 lead.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'We want to make history': Monmouth women's basketball on verge of ending 40-year NCAA Tourney drought